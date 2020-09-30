LAGRANGE — Lakeland senior golfer Madison Keil remembers Prairie View.
She remembers how many bunkers there are.
She remembers how long the course is.
She remembers that there’s nothing else like it.
But she’s a different golfer now. A better golfer. A more confident golfer.
Keil is set for another battle with the golf course at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel in her second straight trip to the IHSAA State Finals.
“I’m super excited. It’s the biggest goal at the end of the season to go to state. I’m so glad that my hard work has paid off and I’m able to go back,” Keil said. “I’ll try to do even better this year.”
Keil tied for 33rd last year at the Carmel golf course. She scored an 83 and 86 in the first and second, respectively, last season.
“I definitely had some bad ball striking days. I had know idea what to expect. I didn’t know anything about the course. There’s a ton of bunkers and it’s longer too, so I know that for this year,” Keil said. “I have to practice out of the bunker, work on the longer irons and woods for the longer course. It’s definitely going to be a factor.”
Keil hasn’t played at Prairie View since last year’s state finals, but she is going to play a practice round with the NorthWood girls golf team today.
“You have to be more strategic. You have to manage the course better. You can’t really hit it all over the place out there. You have to place your shots. Some holes you may not have to hit driver, you may only need a wood or an iron off the tee to put yourself in a good position,” Keil said.
During the offseason she starting seeing a swing coach and learned how to understand her golf swing. She’s dedicated more time into her game than in year’s prior.
“My game is a lot stronger than it was last year. My short game is a lot better. I never worked on my wedges at all last year. I would just go out there and hope I could hit those shots. Now, I have the practice and am way more confident in my short game. I’m hitting the ball a lot farther than last year too,” Keil said.
While her golf game has improved, so has her confidence, which should lead to a better result this time around.
“I know what to expect now that I’ve been there before. Just as I’ve grown as a player I’ve gotten a lot more confidence too,” Keil said. “I’ve seen myself hit good shots, so I kind of know that I have confidence in my game.”
Keil said she had an issue with her swing during the week of the conference tournament and sectional, but that’s now fixed and she should be ready to go for the weekend. She feels more prepared going into this year’s state finals.
“I like the way my game is trending right now,” Keil said.
Keil wants to finish in the top 20 and earn all-state honors. To do that, she needs to score in the 70s at least one of the two days.
“It would mean so much. It would mean all of my hard work has paid off,” Keil said. “It would give me a confidence boost.”
