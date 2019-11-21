KENDALLVILLE — It all comes down to this.
It’ll be the final stop before the IHSAA Football State Finals at Lucas Oil Stadium for one team, and for the other, it will be the final game of the season.
No. 2 East Noble hopes to be on the winning side of the scoreboard when they host No. 15 Hobart in tonight’s Class 4A north semi-state game at 7:30 p.m.
The Knights (13-0) have played a tougher schedule this season and may be more battled tested than the Brickies. They’ve beaten three teams (Leo twice, Plymouth and Mississinewa) that were ranked in the final Class 4A AP Poll while the Brickies (11-2) have only beaten one ranked team, which came over No. 4 New Prairie in the regional last Friday.
Hobart has relied on its defense to get to this point in the season. The unit has five shutouts this season, including two in the postseason.
“It all starts with their defense. Their defense is playing with extreme confidence, they play fast, they put speed on the field,” East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said. “It’s not about size for them. It’s about speed and aggressiveness, creating turnovers and creating havoc, and they’re doing that very well.”
The Brickies’ defense has caused 43 turnovers this season, 24 interceptions and 19 fumble recoveries. Senior Matthew Benton has a team-high 11 interceptions.
The real disruptor on Hobart’s defense is junior Bobby Babcock, who has 22.5 tackles for loss and six sacks this season. When asked for a comparison, Amstutz offered Mishawaka’s Jonathan Thomas, who finished the season with 11 tackles for loss and had five tackles, one for loss against the Knights in Week 2.
“That’s the type of good player he is. (Babcock) is a state-caliber wrestler, 220 pounds, athletic and fast. He’s the real deal. He’s going to give us fits if we aren’t smart with how we play against him,” Amstutz said.
With such a fast, disruptive defense, how does East Noble plan to counter offensively? By using its experienced offensive line that includes four seniors Noah Schooley, Parker Higginbotham, Donald Miller and Alex Manns, along with sophomore Chris Hood.
“Like against a lot of teams, we’ve got a pretty good size advantage up front. If those guys can play confident and get off the ball and be able to run the ball, I think we’ll have some success,” Amstutz said.
Behind the big hog mollies up front, the Knights have rushed for 2,483 yards on 395 carries for an average of 6.3 yards per carry and 27 touchdowns.
Hobart’s offense is reliant on the running game to do most of the damage, but it’s not as overpowering as Mississinewa. The biggest rushing threat for Hobart is DJ Lipke, who’s rushed for 1,508 yards and 27 touchdowns.
The Brickies have had success through the air this season behind junior quarterback Riley Johnston. He’s thrown for 1,183 yards on 70-of-132 passing with nine touchdowns and six interceptions. Johnston has also rushed the ball 108 times for 647 yards and 14 scores.
Junior Zachary Vode is the leading receiver with 39 catches for 737 yards and four touchdowns.
“If we can play smart and not give up big plays and just come up and tackle well and put our guys in the right spots, play physical at the line of scrimmage, I think we’ll have success defensively,” Amstutz said.
The Knights’ defense has done a great job of not allowing the big play this season. Last week, Mississinewa’s longest play of the game was 25-yard run on its first drive of the game. Then, it only had four plays that were 10 yards or more the rest of the night.
The crowd is going to be raucous on both sides tonight, and the team that doesn’t let the moment get to big and force the issue, should be the team that will be playing next Saturday in Indianapolis.
“We’re used to some pretty big crowds, and this will be like nothing they’ve seen. Hopefully, they just focus on football. The crowd I think is an advantage for us. It’s our hometown, and Hobart is going to bring a lot of people,” Amstutz said. “It’s going to be everything that every high school player dreams of what they want to see, full stands, Friday night lights and a great opponent.
“It’s an epic setting and hope it’s an epic game.”
