KENDALLVILLE — It was a beautiful evening for baseball that soon turned into a night of fears for safety.
Shots fired at the Drake Terrace Apartments one mile from East Noble High School prematurely ended the Knights’ home game against Snider Tuesday evening, with the game being called in the top of the sixth inning.
The game went in favor of the Panthers, winning 14-7 to improve to 3-0 overall, while the Knights are now 1-3.
Six errors and multiple passed balls on defense, as well as missed opportunities on offense resulted in the Knights’ third straight loss.
Snider struck first when sophomore Brandon Logan, a Vanderbilt commit and the No. 1 ranked player in Indiana in his class according to Prep Baseball Report, opened the game with a single before scoring the first run of the game on an error by East Noble two plays later.
After the Knights went down in order in their offensive half of the inning, the Panthers added three more thanks to a home run by Logan to score sophomore Trevor Jarvis and junior Levi Overholser.
Logan finished the game 4-for-4 with a walk, the homer, two doubles, four runs and four runs batted in.
East Noble responded in the bottom of the second, starting with a double by junior Hunter Wiley, before junior Reese Rouch scored for him as a courtesy runner on a wild pitch.
After junior Gunner Wiley hit a double, he scored for the Knights when junior Luke Mast singled to left to make it 4-2.
The Panthers then scored four unanswered runs over the next two innings, the first coming in the third by Noah Hess after a Knights error, and the next three in the fourth from a single by Max Mohrman to score Logan, a walk to score Mohrman and a fielder’s choice by Jarvis that scored Luke Haupert.
The Knights got two back in the bottom of the fourth following a sacrifice fly from sophomore Deegan Munk to score Mast, before senior Dale Groff scored from third on the next play on a dropped third strike by Snider, who would once again answer with three more runs in the top of the fifth.
An error allowing Hunter Wiley to score early in the bottom half made it an 11-5 game that became 11-6 on a bunt single by Mast to score sophomore Cole Strick. Gunner Wiley scored on a passed ball late in the inning.
But again Snider responded with three more runs just before the game was stopped for good due to the shootings near the middle school. The Panthers scored in every inning of the game, including three apiece in four of them.
The Knights finish off the week today at Wawasee with an approximate 5:30 p.m. start time.
