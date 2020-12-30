Prep Girls Basketball
Knights get win at Northridge
MIDDLEBURY — East Noble picked up its first win at the Northridge holiday tournament since the 2016-17 season with a 45-40 win over Bishop Dwenger Wednesday.
The win gave the Knights a seventh-place finish in the tournament. They lost 53-30 to Snider in their final pool game earlier in the day.
Avan Beiswanger made the all-tournament team.
In the win over the Saint, Bree Walmsley sank six three-pointers and finished with 20 points. Carly Turner ended up with 14 points, and Karly Kirkpatrick had nine.
In the loss to the Panthers, Beiswanger led the Knights with nine points, and Turner and Kirkpatrick each had five.
