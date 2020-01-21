BENTON – Central Noble’s girls basketball team could not create chaos on Tuesday night against a Fairfield squad that has been in a real good groove over the past couple of weeks and the Falcons came out on top in the Northeast Corner Conference contest 54-45.
“It was not anything Fairfield did. We just didn’t come ready to play,” Cougars coach Josh Treesh said.
“Our girls have played in some big games before, and this was a conference game. Our seniors and juniors did not show up,” he continued. “We had a great week last week. To turn around and do this was disappointing.”
The Falcons (12-8, 5-3 NECC) led 12-7 after one quarter and built the lead up to 27-16 at the halftime intermission. Central Noble guards Bridgette Gray and Jocelyn Winebrenner sat out much of the first after they picked up their second fouls.
Fairfield held a double-digit lead for the first seven minutes of the third quarter until Lydia Andrews hit a right-wing three-pointer with just under a minute left in the stanza to make it a 36-29 game.
Central Noble (11-8, 5-3) got no closer than six points the rest of the way.
Fairfield, the NECC Tournament runner-up last week, only had 13 turnovers on Tuesday night in winning for the seventh time in the last nine games.
“You do not know what is going to happen after last week. But I thought we bounced back really well,” Falcons coach Brodie Garber said. “We handled their pressure well and they pressed all game.”
But the game never really got as frenetic as the Cougars would have liked it.
“They wanted to play at a place that was slower. We wanted to play fast,” Treesh said. “We never really created consistency to be able to do that.”
Senior Kara Kitson had 17 points and freshman Bailey Willard scored 11 to lead Fairfield.
Gray had 14 points for CN. Freshman guard Madi Vice had 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Andrews had eight points and two steals.
The Cougars won the junior varsity contest 39-25. Kyndal Pease had 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals for Central Noble. Ashleigh Gray added 10 points.
West Noble 42, Eastside 26
In Butler, the Chargers shut out the Blazers in the first quarter en route to a big NECC victory.
West Noble (8-11, 3-5) led 14-0 after one quarter and 21-7 at the half. Jazmyn Smith had 19 points and Lilly Mast scored eight for the Chargers. Eastside is 14-5, 4-4.
