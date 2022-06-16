LIGONIER — West Noble High School held its spring sports awards program on May 31.
The Most Valuable Athletes from the varsity teams were Jalen Gonzalez from boys track and field, Madison Yates from girls track and field, Brayden Bohde from boys golf, Brady Shields from baseball, Julia Vargas from softball and Avery Kruger from the girls tennis team.
Sportsmanship awards went to Jesus Marin from boys track and field, Emily Mawhorter from girls track and field, Luke Schermerhorn from boys golf, Kolby Knox from baseball, Maysie Clouse from softball and Bethany Trinklein from the girls tennis team.
Coaches awards went to Evan Rodriguez (boys track and field), Stefany Dominguez (girls track and field), Isaac Mast (boys golf), Chastin Lang (baseball) and Kora Hilbish (girls tennis).
Mental Attitude awards went to softball player Hailey Moser and boys golfer Rodrigo Melchor. Most Improved awards went to golfer Nevin Phares, Hilbish from girls tennis, Kristen Cox from girls track and field and Chloe Sprague from softball.
The track and field teams presented awards based on different disciplines.
For the boys, Lucas Baker received the throws’ Field Events award and Seth Pruitt received the jumps’ Field Events award. Trophies also went to Nolan Parks in the sprints, Isaac Campos in the middle distance, Grant Flora in the distance and Drew Yates in the hurdles.
From the girls’ squad, Madison Yates earned the hurdles award and Madelynn Bottles received the field events award. Running awards went to Yoseline Haro-Rodriguez in the sprints, Ruby Clark in the middle distance and Ava Bish in the long distance.
Also from the baseball team, Shields and Noah Fulford shared the Offense award, Noah Eash received the Pitching award, and Winston Deel got the Defense trophy.
Also from the softball team, the Offense award went to Alayna DeLong and the Defense award went to Jacelynn McDonald.
Junior varsity baseball awards went to Jordan Eash for Offense, Bailey Ruisard for Defense, Brooks Ruisard for Pitching, Alex Berrocales as the Most Improved player and Andrew Deel with the Coaches award.
Junior varsity softball awards went to Aubrey Weigold (Offense), Miah Hilbish (Defense), Kasey Kilngaman (Pitching), Mikayla Castro (Mental Attitude) and Isabelle Stringfellow (Most Improved).
Twelve West Noble seniors received three-sport awards for participating in at least three sports over the course of their high school careers.
Bohde played four years apiece in golf, tennis and basketball.
Lang played football and baseball for four years each, wrestled for three years, and played basketball for one year.
Peter Bradley played four years of football, four years of baseball and three years of wrestling.
Leanett Campos Gonzalez played four years of basketball, three years in track and field, three years in soccer and one year of volleyball.
Adam Nelson played four years each of basketball and baseball and two years of football.
Sara Gross participated in track and field for four years, played basketball for four years, and was a football manager for two years.
Cox was involved in basketball and track and field for four years each, and was a football manager for a year.
Andy Garcia wrestled, played football and took part in track and field for three years apiece.
Bottles compete in track and field for four years, golf for two years and basketball for two years.
Jessica Silva was a cheerleader for three years, involved in gymnastics for two years, and took part for a year in each in track and soccer.
Natalie Delgado was a cheerleader for two years, a track and field manager for two years, and played soccer for a year.
Giacomo Familari played a year of football, a year of basketball and a year of baseball.
Listed below will be West Noble’s three-season athletes for the 2021-22 school year, winter student-athletes with at least a 3.5 grade point average in the third trimester, the school’s Senior Athletic Award winners who had at least a 3.0 GPA.
West Noble’s 2021-22 Three-Season Athletes
Seniors: Brayden Bohde, Madelynn Bottles, Leanett Campos-Gonzalez, Kristen Cox, Natalie Delgado, Giacomo Familari, Andy Garcia, Sara Gross, Chastin Lang, Christopher Miller, Adam Nelson, Jessica Silva.
Juniors: Nellie Herrera, Michael LeCount, Abram Olvera, Giselle Pablo, Nevin Phares, Luke Schermerhorn, Logan Schuller, Ashlyn Seigel, Blake Whitton.
Sophomores: JaLynn Baker, Bardyn Barth, Alayna DeLong, Kora Hilbish, Rachel Klages, Mercadez Krontz, Breanna Moreno, Nolan Parks, Yahir Reyes, Laci Roy, Chloe Sprague, Emily Thompson, Aubrey Weigold.
Freshmen: Zephry Bair, Kyle Barnes, Sam Bradley, Makayla Castro, Jordan Eash, Miah Hilbish, Kaycee Klingaman, Fernando Macias, Isaac Mast, Jada Nelson, Mehm Pha, Seth Pruitt, Isabella Stringfellow, Meta Stringfellow, Silvia Venturi.
West Noble’s 2022 Spring Scholar Athletes
(Spring student-athletes with at least a 3.5 GPA for the 3rd trimester)
Seniors: Brayden Bohde, Madelynn Bottles, Leanett Campos-Gonzalez, Maysie Clouse, Kristen Cox, Sara Gross, Kolby Knox, Christopher Miller, Jennifer Moreno, Darren Reyes, Dana Ritchie, Alondra Salas Hernandez, Madison Yates.
Juniors: Isabella Bartlett, Isabella Christenson, Grant Flora, Wesley Hilbish, Avery Kruger, Michael LeCount, Isaiah Lowe, Emily Mawhorter, Jacelynn McDonald, Hailey Moser, Makenna Nichols, Giselle Pablo, Luke Schermerhorn, Ashlyn Seigel, Nathan Shaw, Lee Stringfellow, Bethany Trinklein.
Sophomores: JaLynn Baker, Bardyn Barth, Keegan Clark, Ruby Clark, Payton Eash, Yoseline Haro-Rodriguez, Samantha Keene, Rachel Klages, Riley Krider, Erika Lara, Breanna Moreno, Nolan Parks, Zebidah Pfenning, Evan Rodriguez, Laci Roy, Chloe Sprague, Emily Thompson, Andrea Weaver, Aubrey Weigold, Drew Yates.
Freshmen: Devon Bartlett, Ava Bish, Samuel Bradley, Makayla Castro, Kimberly Correa, Alexis Deel, Andrew Deel, Stefany Dominguez, Jordan Eash, Noah Eash, Miah Hilbish, Kaycee Klingaman, Lillian Macias, Lucy Martin, Isaac Mast, Jada Nelson, Elanor Parks, Summer Richardson, Angel Servin, Alexa Silva-Martinez, Isabelle Stringfellow, Ariana Tayahua Paulino, Silvia Venturi.
WN’s Class of 2022 Senior Athletic Award Recipients
Tori Airgood, Samantha Arias Ornelas, Lucas Baker, Brayden Bohde, Madelynn Bottles, Peter Bradley, Alondra Calvo, Leanett Campos-Gonzalez, Marah Castro, Maysie Clouse, Kristen Cox, Fernando Daza Amaya, Brian Diaz, Giacomo Familari, Carolina Flores, Diego Flores, Jocelyn Flores, Natalie Flores, Noah Fulford, Jalen Gonzalez, Sara Gross, Tara Gross, Erica Hernandez, Samantha Klages, Kolby Knox, Neyda Macias, Julio Macias, Christopher Miller, Jennifer Moreno, Adam Nelson, Mikayla Nichols, Sophie Otterbach, Braxton Pruitt, Darren Reyes, Dana Ritchie, Joshua Rosales, Noemi Salas, Alondra Salas Hernandez, Wesley Shaw, Taylor Shoemaker, Jessica Silva, Alejandra Soto, Ella Stoner, Sherlyn Torres, Madison Yates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.