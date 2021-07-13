EDITOR’S NOTE: With a new school year and new sports season approaching, KPC Media Group sportswriters took time to recall some of their favorite events from 2020-21. This is part of the series.
It was a classic storyline in sports played out for the Lakeland girls basketball team this past season. A team has gone a long time without winning some kind of championship, and the final step toward getting that championship is against the opponent that has historically been the biggest roadblock in the way of that title.
This time around, the advantages in personnel and talent were on the Lakers' side in a rare instance against NorthWood in the Class 3A Wawasee Sectional final at the Hardwood Teepee in Syracuse. And the Panthers were dealing with some adversity on top of the fact that it was hit hard from graduation after winning the Class 3A state title in 2020.
COVID-19 wreaked havoc on NorthWood's volleyball and girls basketball teams last school year. Lakeland's spike squad actually took advantage of that with a rare win over the Panthers late in the regular season last fall.
First-year girls basketball coach Mark Heeter, who won a 1A state title at Triton and has been a long-time assistant volleyball coach at NorthWood, was in quarantine late in the regular season and for most of the girls basketball sectional week before returning for the final on Feb. 6.
But when you haven't won a sectional in 25 years, nothing comes easy to get it and supposed advantages don't often play out.
NorthWood has been a longstanding problem because they are seemingly really good at everything out of the incredibly-competitive Northern Lakes Conference. Some of those Laker players did not have to leave their house to hear stories.
Stacie (Young) Rasler, the mother of guard Alivia Rasler, and Amy (VanDerbeck) Roose, the stepmother of team manager and softball standout Keirstin Roose, were on the 1996 Laker girls basketball team that won the Prairie Heights Sectional before class basketball and took on the Black Swish as they grew into winning the 3A state title in 1999.
Ken Hartsough, a Lakeland girls assistant coach and the father of Bailey and Peyton Hartsough, probably dealt with the NorthWood challenge, too, considering he is a West Noble graduate.
But the sectional final became a defensive battle on a neutral court.
Lakeland faced their biggest moments of adversity in the third quarter. Laker senior forward Sadie Edsall, a rugged, undersized interior veteran player left the game with a bloody nose with 5 minutes, 49 seconds left in the stanza and hear team leading 28-24. Classmate Madison Keil picked up her fourth personal foul not long after.
The Lakers did not score for the rest of the quarter, but clung to a 28-27 lead heading into the final period.
Keil re-entered the game early in the fourth quarter and gave what Lakeland coach Dale Gearheart needed. Gearheart said Keil had to get back in the fight and couldn't be passive because of her foul situation. The Valparaiso-bound golf standout hit two three-pointers while she helped Lakeland keep NorthWood from scoring. Her second triple put the Lakers up 36-27 with 2:35 left.
Lakeland ended up winning 46-33 to win its fourth sectional championship in program history and end the long sectional drought. Keil led the Lakers with 17 points, including five three-pointers, and five rebounds.
Bailey Hartsough had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Lakers. Her little sister Peyton had seven points and three assists. Alivia Rasler had six points and six rebounds, and Edsall grabbed five boards.
Seldom-used sophomore Grace Iddings played a couple valuable minutes inside in the second half while the Lakers were dealing with fouls and injury. And they were without the team's second leading scorer Faith Riehl, who suffered a season-ending knee injury late in the regular season.
The group of senior girls at Lakeland was big in the Lakers taking the area by storm in golf. Keil went to a couple state finals by herself. Bailey Hartsough, Roose and Edsall all played valuable roles to varying degrees.
Roose, Hartsough and Kendall Moore were big in getting the Lakers a 3A sectional title in softball in 2019. Roose got enough opportunities to build up big numbers this past spring and become an Indiana Miss Softball candidate.
Hartsough was big in bringing up a down Laker volleyball program and led the spikers to a Northeast Corner Conference regular season title last fall. Roose and Keil were big in the soccer program's success from 2017-19, especially within the NECC. Moore was a key reserve forward on the 2021 sectional champion basketball team.
Lots of skill and talent among the Laker senior girls. But they had to win a fight against a perennial power to get the last big prize eluding them in a sport they grew up playing together since they were elementary school.
What a sectional week that was.
It started with a game full of big runs in round one on Feb. 2 against Central Noble. Lakeland led 17-9 after one quarter, but trailed by 10 after three quarters and somehow rallied to win 62-56.
Then Keil capped off a semifinal see-saw affair on Feb. 5 with a triple in the final seconds to beat West Noble 49-47.
A tough week, and the Lakers got over the hump.
