EMMA — Both Westview soccer teams advance to the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championship matches for the first time since 2016. The Warriors girls held on to their lead to down Angola, while the Westview boys kept Lakeland off the scoreboard for the second time this season.
Westview girls 2, Angola 1
The Westview girls looked like they were going to seal their second straight trip to the NECC Tournament championship match early on Thursday against Angola.
The Warriors (5-5) scored their only pair of goals of the match within the first 15 minutes, but the Hornets (2-5-2) scored in the final three minutes to make up the 2-1 final score.
Westview played in the conference championship match last year but lost to Lakeland 1-0. And who will the Warriors face once again in Saturday’s title game? The Lakeland Lakers.
Lakeland beat West Noble 3-2 on Thursday night.
The Lakers beat the Warriors 2-1 at home earlier this season. Despite the loss, the Warriors feel like it’s theirs to lose, according to head coach Ryan Yoder.
“I still think the conference is ours to take. We just have to go out and do it,” Yoder said.
Westview last won the NECC Tournament in 2016.
The home team put the pressure on early and took five shots in the first five minutes. Alexys Antal was able to sneak on of her first shots into the goal to give her team an early 1-0 lead. The sophomore dribbled to the end line and hit hard shot at the Angola keeper. The ball bounced off the goalie’s gloves and slid inside the left post.
Westview was able to extend its lead eight minutes later after Julie Miller hit a cross pass into the box, where Paige Schwartz took a shot that was saved, but Isabelle Helmuth was able to hit the rebound shot just across the line for the score.
“I thought we played well. We took a few knocks. We had a couple of girls coming back from injury, and we tried a new formation there at the end,” Yoder said. “I thought in the first half we did a really good job of moving the ball, and then we just kind of shied away from that in the second half. In the second half, I thought Angola did a great job of ratcheting up their defense and we struggled to match that.”
Angola turned up the pressure in the second half which created more scoring opportunities than in the first half.
After a foul was called roughly 10 yards outside the top of the box with three minutes to go, Maddie Dailey took the free kick and lofted it over the head of the Westview keeper to cut the lead to one.
Angola wasn’t able to find the equalizer in the last few minutes.
The Warriors outshot the Hornets 28-5 (15-4 shots on goal).
Westview boys 4, Lakeland 0
The Warriors (8-4-1) advanced to their first appearance in the NECC championship since 2017 after beating the Lakers (3-8) on Thursday.
Westview last won the conference tournament in 2014. They beat the West Noble Chargers in that championship game five years ago, and that’s who they will have to go through to do it again on Saturday at Lakeland.
Like the girls, the Warrior boys were on the attack early against the Lakers and took five shots in the first five minutes.
It was only a matter of time before one would find the back of the net. Turns out, it was only 14 minutes before Bodie Martin launched a deep shot from outside the box. The shot looked like it was stopped by the Lakeland keeper, but as he came to the ground it bounced out of his grasp and into the goal.
Fifteen minutes later, another ball came into the box in front of the Lakeland goal, and a Laker defender attempted to kick it out by missed. Westview’s Jadon Yoder raced the Lakeland keeper to the ball and beat him by just getting a toe on it for the goal.
The Lakers had their chances in the second half to break into the lead but Westview keeper Austin Yoder turned away every breakaway chance Lakeland had.
After Austin Yoder stopped one Lakeland attempt, the Warriors quickly marched down the field and scored a goal by Jadon Yoder with just over 10 minutes left in the game. Jadon Yoder scored another goal 40 seconds later for the hat trick and to seal the Westview win.
