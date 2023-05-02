LIGONIER — Central Noble’s girls tennis team defeated West Noble 4-1 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Tuesday.
The Cougar wins were by Naomi Leffers at No. 1 singles, Kayla Kreger at No. 2 singles, the No. 1 doubles team of Natalie Moore and Maddie Toner, and the No. 2 doubles team of Jacelyn Hawk and Avery Phillips.
Jaki Macias earned the Chargers’ lone point with a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 3 singles.
West Noble won two junior varsity doubles matches. Lillian Macias and Evelyn Christlieb won 6-2, Jimena Rodriguez and Makayla Bontrager prevailed 6-6 (7-5 in the tiebreak).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.