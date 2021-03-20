EMMA — Westview High School held its winter sports awards program on Thursday night.
The most valuable players were twin brothers Luke and Lyndon Miller in boys basketball, Hallie Mast in girls basketball and Doug Calvillo from the wrestling program.
From the varsity basketball team that tied for the Northeast Corner Conference regular season championship, all five seniors received to Coach’s Award in Luke Miller, Lyndon Miller, Drew Miller, Ben Byrkett and Caleb Cory.
Luke Miller received the Defensive award and led the team in steals and assists. Lyndon Miller led the Warriors in rebounds, field goal percentage and free-throw percentage.
From the junior varsity boys basketball team, Wade Springer received the Defensive, Steals and Assists awards. Wiley Minix led the team in field goal percentage, Braden Eash led in free-throw percentage, and Brady Lehman led the squad in rebounds.
From varsity girls basketball, Mast led Westview in rebounds. Allie Springer received the Defensive award, Hailey Miller earned the Coach’s award, and Hope Bortner received the Hustle award.
Andrea Miller led the team in assists, steals and free-throw percentage. Inah Miller led the squad in field goal percentage.
From the junior varsity girls basketball team, Maria Miller received the Coach’s Award and Audrey Taylor was picked as the Most Improved player. Sara Lapp led the team in field goal percentage and free-throw percentage.
From the wrestling team, which won six dual meets this past season, Calvillo led the team in takedowns and pins. The Coach’s award went to Keegan Kohlheim, and Taven Schrock was the Most Improved wrestler. Aidan Kohlheim recorded the fastest pin of the season.
From cheerleading, senior Amber McHenry was the lone member of the team to take part for all four years and received a blanket.
Three-year team members Alexis Miller, Isabelle Helmuth, Kelsey Rich, Drew Walker, Kaylyn Gates, Lillian Eash and Abby Bontrager received plaques.
Two-year cheer team members Calvillo, Brianna Caldwell and Skye Growcock won letters. First-year cheerleaders and freshmen Danika Yoder, Ireley Sherman and Kaylin Mahon received numerals.
