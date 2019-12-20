KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble boys have a ways to go.
The Knights (0-2, 0-1 NE8) dropped their conference and home opener to Columbia City 53-45 on Friday night.
The loss followed a similar path that their season opener took on Tuesday at Snider. They got off to a good start but got tired quickly.
“Just the same as Tuesday night (against Snider) that second half of the second quarter I thought fatigue set in, and they went on a little bit of a run,” East Noble coach Ryan Eakins said. “We went away from our game plan of how we wanted to guard people.”
The Eagles (2-4, 1-0) made multiple runs to extend their lead once they got it late in the second quarter, and the Knights did close the gap to just two with two minutes left in the fourth. But East Noble could never tie or take the lead after Columbia City took it on Mitchell Wilson’s two free throws with five minutes left in the third quarter.
That’s when Wilson went on a personal 8-0 run to give his team a 33-26 lead and force a timeout from Eakins. Wilson ended the run with back-to-back threes.
“It wasn’t necessarily the effort. I thought it was intensity. We had no ball pressure early in that third quarter, and we let them dictate the pace of the game,” Eakins said.
The fatigue started to set in once again in the second half, and Wilson was left alone a few times during the second half, once in the paint where he knocked down a floater, then on a couple of three-point attempts. Luckily for the Knights, he only hit one of the two. The Huntington University-commit finished with 25 points.
On the offensive end for the Knights, they struggled to get into paint in the first half and settled for quite a few three-pointers. They finished 7-for-23 from distance.
“I feel like sometimes we’re acting like we’re playing with a shot clock,” Eakins said. “This team is going to have to shoot the ball and get some perimeter shots to go down. But we have to still put pressure on their defense. I thought we took too many quick shots and didn’t force them to defend us.”
East Noble took 24 shots inside the arc and were 10-for-24.
Columbia City took its largest lead of the game at 42-33 with 5:20 left, then East Noble went on a 9-2 run to cut the lead to two with 2:20 to go. Hayden Jones hit a three to start the run, and Gage Ernsberger grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back up for a score to finish the run.
Then, the Knights made some crucial mistakes with bad shots and turnovers on the next four possessions, which allowed the Eagles to increase their lead.
“Those four possessions we gave away points, and they either got a layup or free throws on all four of those,” Eakins said.
Wilson stole a lazy pass and finished on the other end with a layup and drew a foul. He finished the three-point play to push the lead back to seven with 24.5 left.
The Knights only made one field goal in the final 2:20 of the game and it was a three from Jones, who led the Knights with 17 points and seven rebounds. Brooks Miller and Nate Dickson each added eight and Ernsberger finished with six.
Eakins said it’s going to be a process before his team is ready. How long will that process take? That’s another story.
“We were two minutes away from a win, but we’re just not there yet. We’re not quite ready to make that play that pushes us ahead,” Eakins said.
East Noble takes on the host Redhawks in the Goshen Tournament next Friday at 8 p.m.
Central Noble boys 42, West Noble 36
In other boys action on Friday, the Cougars overcame a stagnant third quarter to defeat the rival Chargers.
West Noble (2-4, 0-2 NECC) outscored Central Noble (4-1, 2-1) 8-2 in the third quarter before the Cougars went on a 9-2 run midway through the fourth.
Connor Essegian led Central Noble with 20 points.
Central Noble girls 48, West Noble 45
In the first game of Friday’s doubleheader, the Cougars (8-4, 4-1 NECC) trailed for the first three quarters before finally taking the lead in the fourth for their third straight win. West Noble dropped to 6-6, 2-3 with the loss.
Central Noble was led by Bridgette Gray’s 17, a career-high 16 from Meghan Kiebel and 13 from Madi Vice.
