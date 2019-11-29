KENDALLVILLE — Somehow Bailey Parker knew all the way back on Friday, July 26.
The East Noble senior quarterback said at football media day, “My expectations for the team are that we go and win state.”
The first part of Parker’s statement is true. The Knights are going to the state finals, but they still have some work to do for the last two words from Parker to come true. “Win state.”
It wasn’t just Parker who believed that goal before the season either.
“We all have the same goal. That’s state,” Parker said. “We all hold ourselves accountable and we feel like our team is able to make it to state.”
When asked about those comments back on media day after the Knights’ 29-24 win over Hobart in the Class 4A north semi-state championship on Friday, Parker couldn’t help but crack a smile.
“I trusted my teammates and I just knew that this was going to happen,” Parker said last Friday night. “It’s been too long and we’ve put in too much work for us to not make it.”
East Noble makes its first appearance in the state finals since 2003 when it takes the field at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against Evansville Memorial. The last time the Knights won the state title was in 2000.
Multiple times this season, Parker has mentioned the trust he has in his teammates and the entire team. That trust was tested more than ever against Hobart last Friday. The senior had three turnovers himself in the first half, including an interception that was returned for a touchdown and created a 17-0 deficit.
But East Noble head coach Luke Amstutz never doubted Parker.
“That kid could have as bad a start as you could imagine if he wanted, and I would never stop counting on him to make a big play,” Amstutz said on Parker. “And he did. He made a couple of mistakes, we didn’t protect well. Who cares? Bailey Parker is just our dude, and he is our leader. We were going right back to him. He made huge throws, huge runs, and he made great plays (on defense), two interceptions. Unbelievable.”
Parker accounted for 369 yards in the comeback win over the Brickies and had two defensive interceptions.
The sectional title was something that loomed over the East Noble program for 16 years and winning the sectional crown against Leo a couple of weeks ago broke open the flood gates of possibilities for this year’s team.
They only needed two more wins over two difficult opponents in Mississinewa and Hobart, and in those games, Parker shined when his team needed him the most.
“This wasn’t just me, man. This was the whole team. I couldn’t have done it without my receivers and offensive line. Gage (Ernsberger) made some good plays,” Parker said after the win over Mississinewa. “It’s insane that we just won regionals for the first time in forever, and I couldn’t have done without anyone on this field.”
The senior has thrown for 2,995 yards, 39 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season, and he’s run for 1,323 yards on 179 carries and 18 touchdowns. He also has 75 tackles (six for loss), five interceptions and five fumble recoveries on defense.
Parker dramatically improved his numbers from last season, which was his first season as the starting quarterback. He’s played in three more games than in 2018, but he’s improved as a passer and a runner.
Last season, he threw for 1,597 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He completed 57.5 percent of his passes, compared to 63.8 percent this season. He’s averaging almost a yard more per carry this season (7.4) than in 2018 (6.6).
On defense, he’s doubled his tackles and more than tripled his turnovers from last season. He has five interceptions and five fumble recoveries.
The whole East Noble football team has been on board all season with the high ambitions. They’ve accomplished almost all of those goals and have one remaining.
“Win state.”
