CHURUBUSCO — The Churubusco girls have been waiting since May 8, 2019 for a chance to get back on top.
At the Northeast Corner Conference meet in Fairfield in 2019, the Eagles lost to Angola by half a point. On Wednesday, they made sure it wasn't that close this time around.
Churubusco won the NECC meet with 160 points, ahead of the Hornets at 131.5 points.
"It means a lot. We've been talking about this since 2019. Our girls have worked extremely hard to get back on top of the conference," Churubusco coach Zach Dock said. "Angola is a really good team and they ran really well tonight, and our girls stepped up and ran well."
Garrett finished third with 70 points, followed by West Noble with 62.25, Prairie Heights 46.5, Central Noble 45, Fremont 41, Lakeland 21, Fairfield 18, Eastside 12.75, Westview 10.
Hannah Boersma was one of the stars for the Eagles on Wednesday. all-conference in four events. She won the high jump, was second in the 100-meter hurdles, second in shot put and was on the 4x100 relay team that took first. And Boersma did it all with some severe back pain. She was hunched over multiple times throughout the night and grimacing through the pain.
"She is one of the toughest competitors I've ever coached," Dock said.
Dock gave her the option to sit out the meet, but she insisted on competing.
"The absolute determination of "I'm going to do this and I'm going to do it at a high level,' embodies her, her whole family, her mom and dad were awesome track athletes here, and embodies the whole team," Dock said.
Audrey Zeigler was the other highlight for Churubusco on Wednesday. She won the 200, 300 hurdles, was on the 4x100 relay and the anchor for the 4x400 relay team.
The Eagles had other conference champs in Brelle Shearer in the pole vault, Isabella Zuk in the long jump, Kilah Smith in the shot put and Bree Fulkerson in the discus.
However, for Churubusco to score 160 points in the meet, it took the other girls who made finals in the sprints, like Mariah Hosted and Shearer, and Cara DeBolt, who didn't win the 800 or 1,600 but finished in the top three, to rack up so many points.
Angola had a few conference champs as well. Kylie Caswell won the 400 in 1:00.85, and Gracynn Hinkley won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200.
Prairie Heights' Jaycee Malone won the 100 hurdles in 16.30, and Central Noble's Ella Zolman won the 100 in 12.80.
The 4x100 relay team of Shearer, Boersma, Zeigler and Hosted won in 51.75, and the group of Shearer, Zuk, DeBolt and Zeigler won the 4x400 in 2:18.29.
Angola's quartet of Macy Oberlin, Riley Pepple, Hinkley and Caswell won the 4x800 relay in 10:27.47.
Garrett's top finisher was Nataley Armstrong coming in second in the 400. Fremont's Morgan Gannon took second in the 1,600 and 3,200.
West Noble's Yoseline Haro finished second in the 200 and third in the 400, and Emily Mawhorter place third in the long jump.
Lakeland's Brooklyn Rettig was the top placer for her team with a third-place finish in the high jump, Eastside's Brittany Geiger place fourth in the event and Westview's Lucy Rensberger finished third in the discus.
Northeast Corner Conference Meet
Girls
Wednesday
Churubusco High School
Team scores
1. Churubusco 160, 2. Angola 131.5, 3. Garrett 70, 4. West Noble 65.25, 5. Prairie Heights 46.5, 6. Central Noble 45, 7. Fremont 41, 8. Lakeland 21, 9. Fairfield 18, 10. Eastside 12.75, 11. Westview 10.
Individual results
100 — 1. Zolman (CN) 12.80, 2. Pelliccia (A) 13.10, 3. Hosted (CB) 13.20, 4. Kioski (G) j13.40, 5. Brown (LL) 13.30, 6. Almond (A) 13.40, 7. Shearer (CB) 13.50, 8. Malone (PH) 13.20.
200 — 1. Zeigler (CB) 27.40, 2. Haro (WN) 27.50, 3. Hosted (CB) 27.60, 4. Caswell (A) 28.07, 5. Almond (A) 28.13, 6. Brown (LL) 28.24, 7. Ratliff (CN) 28.49, 8. Vice (CN) 28.61.
400 — 1. Caswell (A) 1:00.85, 2. Armstrong (G) 1:01.91, 3. Haro (WN) 1:02.61, 4. Glasgo (PH) 1:04.49, 5. Spiece (G) 1:04.67, 6. Gearheart (PH) 1:05.97, 7. Rinehold (CN) 1:07.03, 8. Pelliccia (A) 1:08.26.
800 —1. Hinkley (A) 2:24.72, 2. DeBolt (CB) 2:26.99, 3. Oberlin (A) 2:31.91, 4. Gannon (F) 2:32.72, 5. Shoemaker (WN) 2:34.00, 6. Armstrong (G) 2:38.42, 7. Malcolm (G) 2:41.65, 8. Christlieb (WN) 2:41.72.
1,600 — 1. Hinkley (A) 5:22, 2. Gannon (F) 5:28, 3. DeBolt (CB) 5:38, 4. Clark (WN) 5:41, 5. Dailey (A) 5:43, 6. Rinehold (CN) 5:47, 7. Gochenour (F) 5:49, 8. Parson (WN) 5:57.
3,200 — 1. Hinkley (A) 12:02.05, 2. Gannon (F) 12:07.57, 3. Gochenour (F) 12:49.15, 4. Malcolm (G) 12:54.68, 5. Schneider (A) 12:55.15, 6. Clark (WN) 12:59.91, 7. Parson (WN) 13:00.10, 8. Basinger (CB) 12:23.50.
100 hurdles — 1. Malone (PH) 16.30, 2. Boersma (CB) j16.30, 3. Zuk (CB) 16.50, 4. Yoder (FF) 17.00, 5. Villa Romero (A) j17.00, 6. Springer (PH) j18.00, 7. Baer (G) j17.30, 8. Close (A) 18.40.
300 hurdles — 1. Zeigler (CB) 47.92, 2. Yoder (FF) 48.73, 3. Zuk (CB) 49.89, 4. Thomas (A) 50.72, 5. Stutzman (WV) 51.76, 6. Geiger (E) 52.41, 7. Wright (F) 53.28, 8. Yates (WN) 53.47.
4x100 relay — 1. Churubusco 51.75, 2. Garrett 51.97, 3. Central Noble 52.82, 4. Angola 52.83, 5. West Noble 54.53, 6. Lakeland 54.63, 7. Prairie Heights 55.65, 8. Fremont 58.62.
4x400 relay — 1. Churubusco 4:18.29, 2. Garrett 4:19.15, 3. West Noble 4:19.36, 4. Angola 4:19.70, 5. Prairie Heights 4:33.38, 6. Central Noble 4:41.56, 7. Fremont 4:47.98, 8. Eastside 5:08.42.
4x800 relay — 1. Angola 10:27.47, 2. West Noble 10:33.95, 3. Fremont 10:49.77, 4. Churubusco 11:00.90, 5. Garrett 11:04.03, 6. Prairie Heights 13:07.15.
High jump — 1. Boersma (CB) 5-1, 2. Gaerte (A) 5-0, 3. Rettig (LL) 4-10, 4. Geiger (E) 4-8, 4. Leach (A) 4-8, 6. Gordon (G) 4-6, 7. Zolman j4-6, 8. Worman (CN) 4-4, 8. Terry (PH) 4-4.
Pole vault — 1. Shearer (CB) 9-6, 2. Trine (A) 9-0, 3. Baer (G) 8-6, 4. Schiffli (LL) 8-0, 5. Dailey (PH) 7-6, 5. Pelliccia (A) 7-6, 5. Leland (PH) 7-6, 8. Shoemaker (WN) 7-0, 8. Lott (CN) 7-0, 8. Ratliff (CN) 7-0, 8. Kimpel (E) 7-0.
Long jump — 1. Zuk (CB) 15-8, 2. Hosted (CB) 15-5 1/2, 3. Mawhorter (WN) 15-3, 4. Yoder (FF) 15-0, 5. Spinger (PH) 14-11, 6. Thomas (A) 14-9, 7. Zolman (CN) 14-5 3/4, 8. German (PH) 14-4.
Shot put — 1. Smith (CB) 38-6 1/2, 2. Boersma (CB) 33-9 1/2, 3. Bottles (WN) 31-11 3/4, 4. Ratliff (CN) 31-8 1/4, 5. Best (G) 30-10 1/2, 6. Hartman (PH) 30-4 3/4, 7. Holman (E) 29-10 1/2, 8. Berlew (F) 28-10 3/4.
Discus — 1. Fulkerson (CB) 117-1, 2. Kiebel (CN) 105-2, 3. Rensberger (WV) 104-11, 4. Best (G) 97-8, 5. Bottles (WN) 94-9, 6. Weaver (G) 89-8, 7. Snyder (E) 86-8, 8. Myers (PH) 83-0.
