After such a big week last Friday, one might expect to this week’s schedule to be down and not have many interesting matchups. But you would be wrong. All five area games are conference games, so all of the teams involved need a win.
Here’s a look at this week’s slate of area contests.
Leo at East Noble
Radio: WAWK (95.5 FM, Kendallville; 94.3 FM, Auburn).
Where: East Noble High School.
When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Records: Class 4A No. 9 Leo, 4-0, 2-0 Northeast 8, Class 4A No. 6 East Noble 4-0, 2-0 NE8.
Last meeting: The Knights defeated the Lions 35-28 on Sept. 14, 2018.
Last week: East Noble downed DeKalb 35-7, and Leo beat New Haven 37-14.
Players to watch: East Noble — Sr. QB-DB Bailey Parker, Sr. WR-DB Hayden Jones, Sr. WR-DB Gage Ernsberger, So. WR-DB Rowan Zolman, So. TE Brett Christian, Jr. LB Cole Schupbach, Jr. RB-LB Jacob VanGorder, Sr. DL Leyth Al-Mohammedawi, Sr. OL Donald Miller. Leo — Sr. RB Payton Wall, So. QB Jackson Barbout, Sr. WR-LB Gavin James, Sr. OL-DL Tom Busch, Jr. LB Michael O’Brien.
Outlook: Before the season started, this looked like the final test the Knights would face for the rest of the regular season. But after this week, East Noble’s schedule stays strong for at least the next few weeks with a stingy Norwell squad and a literal aerial-attacking Columbia City Eagles team. But first, the Leo Lions make their way up to Kendallville for an NE8 showdown between Class 4A top 10 teams.
The way the Lions feast on offense is on the ground with Wall, who leads the conference with 612 yards on 73 carries and nine touchdowns. Sophomore Mason Sheron will spell Wall, but expect Wall to get the handoff from Barbout majority of the time. Barbout has attempted only 19 passes this season, but has been efficient, completing 13 of them.
Defensively, the Lions have been stout and are in the top three in the conference in total defense, rushing defense and scoring defense. There are some questions on who have the Lions faced so far this season with their opponents’ record being a combined 4-12, compared to the Knights’ opponents at 10-6. These two teams have gone back and forth in trading wins in their five matchups and all five have been competitive. Expect the same on Friday.
West Noble at Fairfield
Where: Falcon Field, Benton.
When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Records: Class 3A No. 14 West Noble 4-0, 1-0 NECC Big School division, Fairfield 3-1.
Last meeting: The Chargers beat up the Falcons 51-6 at home on Sept. 14, 2018.
Last week: West Noble pulled away from Angola and won 41-27, and Fairfield beat Fremont 21-6.
Players to watch: West Noble — Sr. RB-LB Brandon Pruitt, Sr. QB Kyle Mawhorter, Sr. RB-LB Raven Slone, Sr. RB/DB Josh Gross, Jr. WR-LB Rocky Slone. Fairfield — Fairfield — Jr. QB Cory Lantz, Jr. WR Quinn Kitson, Sr. WR Nolin Sharick, Jr. RB/LB Dalton Cripe.
Outlook: West Noble has won three straight over Fairfield and two of the three matchups haven’t been close. But don’t look now, the Falcons are on a three-game winning streak, looking to climb their way back to the top of the NECC. Right now, it appears that the Chargers currently hold that top spot in the NECC Big School division, which is unfamiliar territory. How will they respond after an emotional win at home last Friday?
The average margin of victory for the Falcons is 5.3 points, which ultimately means: They love to make things messy. On the other hand, the Chargers have been able to pull away late in games, keeping the messiness to a minimum. A fast start will be key for West Noble, because Fairfield might not have the offensive firepower to climb back into games.
The Falcons racked up 275 rushing yards last week at Fremont, and the Chargers gave up 258 yards on the ground to Angola last week. If West Noble can contain Fairfield’s triple option, it should have a good chance to win.
Lakeland at Angola
Radio: WTHD (105.5 FM, LaGrange).
Video: Hometown Media on Facebook.
Where: Angola Middle School.
When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Records: Lakeland 1-3, 0-1 NECC Big; Angola 0-4, 0-1 NECC Big.
Last meeting: The Hornets won 27-0 in LaGrange on Sept. 14, 2018.
Last week: The Lakers lost 37-34 at home to Garrett while the Hornets lost 41-27 at West Noble.
Players to watch: Lakeland — Sr. RB-LB Camryn Holbrook, Jr. QB-DB Colton Isaacs, Sr. DT-OT Jayce Riegling, Jr. DT-OL Miguel Delapaz, Sr. WR-CB Tristin Ritchie, So. DB Mark Burlew. Angola Sr. SS-RB Ryan Brandt, Sr. DE-OG Kyle Trick, Sr. RB-CB Antonio Luevanos, Jr. QB Tucker Hasselman.
Outlook: The schedule now eases up on the Hornets, allegedly, after playing two teams that have risen up in their own class in DeKalb and Leo, a Michigan state power from the Detroit Catholic League in Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, and a West Noble team that is having possibly a once-in-a-generation type of season with arguably the best player that program has had since Glen Steele in Brandon Pruitt.
The Lakers will be the first team to get a chance to take exception to such a statement, and what has been used to beat Angola is part of Lakeland’s fabric. Line ‘em up tight and bust ‘em in the mouth.
Isaacs is more of a dual threat than any quarterback Angola has seen so far this season.
The Hornets and the Lakers will not want to spoil possessions, and they both need to make some plays on defense.
If Lakeland can start well, it can make homecoming uncomfortable for Angola.
Central Noble at Fremont
Radio: WLKI (100.3 FM, Angola).
Where: Max Mitchell Sports Complex, Fremont.
When: 7 p.m., Friday
Records: Central Noble 1-3, 1-0 NECC Small, Fremont 2-2.
Last meeting: The Cougars shut out the Eagles 55-0 on Sept. 14, 2018.
Last week: Central Noble defeated Prairie Heights 21-9, and Fremont was beaten 21-6 by Fairfield.
Players to watch: Central Noble — Sr. RB Kyle Bollinger, Jr. WR-QB Sawyer Yoder, So. RB Will Hoover, Jr. RB-LB Noah Christopher, Jr. TE-DL Darin Jackson, Jr. OL-DL Logan Behm. Fremont —Jr. QB-WR Kameron Colclasure, Sr. RB Karson Meeks, Jr. WR-LB Kaleb Gannon.
Outlook: Central Noble hasn’t lost to Fremont since 2013 and has outscored the Eagles 117-0 in the last two matchups. This one should be closer as both teams have showed, at times, they can put together some scoring drives.
The Cougars were finally able to put the ball in the end zone against Prairie Heights last Friday after going weeks with only one offensive touchdown. Central Noble should be able to have success on the ground once again this week. The Eagles gave up almost 300 rushing yards to Fairfield last week.
The Eagles have struggled to score against stronger defenses this year, and the Cougars have a formidable defense that can slow down opposing rushing attacks. If Central Noble can corral Colclasure, the chance to come out with a win increase dramatically.
Churubusco at Prairie Heights
Where: Hubert Cline Field, Brushy Prairie.
When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Records: Class 1A No. 10 Churubusco 3-1, 0-1 NECC Small; Prairie Heights 1-3, 0-1 NECC Small
Last meeting: The Eagles won at home 49-0 on Sept. 14, 2018.
Last week: The Eagles lost at home to Eastside 42-14 while the Panthers lost 21-9 at Central Noble.
Players to watch: Churubusco — Sr. RB-LB Jake Fulk, Sr., RB-CB Gage Kelly, Sr., DT-OG Reese Wicker, So. LB Seth Abel. Prairie Heights — Sr. QB-DB Ethan Hoover, Sr. OL-DL Isaac Tarney, So. LB-TE Camden Hall, So. LB-RB Sam Levitz, Jr. LB-RB Zach Wiseman.
Outlook: Hoover became the Panthers’ career passing yardage leader last week as he threw for a season-high 169 yards against Central Noble. He now has 2,297 yards passing. The old mark was 2,239 yards by Kevin Frey from 1969-72.
Hoover has also ran for 317 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. But it will be difficult for Prairie Heights to get anything going against an angry Churubusco team.
The Eagles have not lost to the Panthers since 2003, a 21-20 overtime result in Churubusco on Sept. 12. What is even more astounding is that PH has only scored six points (aka one touchdown) on Churubusco in the last eight games. The Panthers have not scored on the Eagles since 2014.
