Former Westview High School and East Noble High School boys basketball coach Denny Foster died earlier this week.
According to a Facebook post from Denny’s son John M. Foster Wednesday evening, Denny Foster died on Tuesday.
John M. Foster said in that same Facebook post that his father had been battling Huntington’s Chorea disease for over the past two decades. Huntington’s Chorea disease is an inherited condition in which nerve cells in the brain break down over time.
Funeral arrangements for Denny Foster were not available as of late Thursday afternoon.
Mr. Foster coached at Westview for 10 seasons from 1970 to 1980. He led the Warriors to a 148-80 record and three sectional championships in 1973, 1976 and 1979.
One of the best Warrior players during Mr. Foster’s tenure was 1973 graduate Gary Yoder, who is the program’s second all-time leading scorer with 1,711 career points.
Then Mr. Foster coached at East Noble for five seasons from 1980-85. The Knights went 67-49 under his direction and won sectional titles in his final two seasons in Kendallville in 1984 and 1985.
One of Mr. Foster’s top players at East Noble was Jeff Platt, who graduated in 1986 and finished with 1,044 career points.
Mr. Foster was picked Indiana Basketball Coaches Association District 1 Coach of the Year at Hebron in 1990. That Hebron team went undefeated through the Kankakee Valley Sectional and finished 24-1. Hebron lost to Fountain Central 77-69 in a semifinal game of the Lafayette Regional.
Mr. Foster coached the Hebron for 12 seasons from 1986-98. He led the Hawks to a 161-110 record and two sectional championships.
