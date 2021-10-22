CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco battled Adams Central in a marquee first-round sectional matchup in Class 1A Friday night. But the top-ranked Flying Jets found a way to stay a step ahead of the Eagles and win 25-15.
Adams Central led 6-0 at the half in what became a defensive battle after it scored on the opening drive. Flying Jet senior Joshua Mosser cleanly fielding the Eagles’ onside kick on the opening kickoff, then AC went 49 yards on seven plays to score. Ryan Black had a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 8 minutes, 43 seconds left in the opening quarter. Trevor Currie missed the extra-point kick.
The Flying Jets set the tone in the second half. They forced Churubusco three and out on the opening drive of the third quarter, then scored on a short field after a 19-yard punt return by Alex Currie to the Eagles’ 29-yard line.
Adams Central (9-1) went more straight ahead to 205-pound senior Blake Heyerly for 25 yards on three carries on that ensuing drive. Heyerly capped it with a 4-yard touchdown run with 8:04 left in the third quarter. The two-point run was stopped, but the Jets led 12-0.
“We had to play our game,” Flying Jets coach Michael Mosser said. “We were doubling (Hunter) Bianski, but that led to their linebackers stepping up and making plays. We had (Corbin) Hirschy on Bianski a lot of time (in the second half). Blake had a great game offensively and defensively.
“We made adjustments and were able to get it done. It’s a big deal to win on Churubusco’s field. They’re a very good team.”
The Eagles responded with a touchdown drive. Riley Buroff connected with Nick Nondorf on a pass and run that covered 27 yards on third down-and-eight to the AC 2, and that set up Wyatt Marks’ 2-yard touchdown run. Rosey Stephens kicked the extra point and it was a 12-7 game with 2:18 left in the third.
Adams Central answered with a long touchdown drive and added on with another score. Black faking and keeping was big in those drives. Black had 11 carries for 81 yards and two touchdowns.
Heyerly rushed 26 times for 115 yards and two touchdowns. The Flying Jets had 249 yards of total offense with all those yards coming on the ground.
Buroff threw a deep pass to Nondorf for a touchdown that covered 72 yards with 2:28 left, then Ethan Hille ran in the two-point conversion.
Nondorf caught six passes for 123 yards. Buroff rushed for 51 yards on 18 carries, and was sacked three times. Churubusco (7-3) only ran for 101 yards as a team.
“Our defense really played well,” Eagles coach Paul Sade said. “We knew we had to minimize mistakes. But in critical moments, there were mistakes we made that were pretty costly.
“Anytime you say good-bye to seniors, you are never ready to see them go. I hope our younger players learned something from those guys.”
Adams Central will host Southwood in a sectional semifinal game this coming Friday night. Southwood won its sectional opener over North Miami 47-7.
