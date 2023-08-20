EMMA — The Westview High School girls soccer team is off to a 2-0 start after a dominating 9-0 win over Wawasee Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors scored four goals in the first half and five more in the second half before the contest was halted with just over 13 minutes remaining in regulation due to the nine-goal rule.
Karly Miller had five of the nine Westview goals.
Kelsie Ward had two goals and two assists, and Marilyn Yoder and Olivia Bontrager each added a goal.
Westview coach Jesse Ward likes what he sees from his Warriors so far in 2023.
“We moved the ball well today, and we used our wings better,” Ward said. “That gives us some really dangerous opportunities."
