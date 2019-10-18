LAGRANGE — Lakeland held a Bluffton team on the rise to 126 yards of total offense on Friday night. But the Lakers lost to the Tigers 7-2 in the regular season finale for both teams at Laker Field.
Lakeland (2-7) turned the ball over five times, including three times in the first half. The Lakers fumbled the ball seven times and lost five of them.
Lakeland led 2-0 at the half on a safety late in the second quarter. The Tigers snapped the ball over the punter’s head and recovered the loose ball in the end zone with 68 seconds left before halftime.
Quarterback Hayden Nern had a three-yard touchdown run for Bluffton (7-2) with 8 minutes, 11 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Lakers only had 217 yards of total offense and they all came on the ground.
Quarterback Colton Isaacs had 16 carries for 73 yards for Lakeland. Nathan Grossman had 61 yards on 13 carries, and Camryn Holbrook added 57 yards on 14 rushes.
Issacs and Bennie Walker each had an interception on defense for the Lakers. Isaacs, Grossman and Marcus Randol made seven total tackles apiece.
Lakeland opens Class 3A sectional play at Mishawaka Marian this coming Friday.
Churubusco 36, Fairfield 14
At Benton, the Eagles (7-2) regained the Birds of Prey trophy behind three touchdowns from Gage Kelly and two rushing scores from Jake Fulk.
Two of Kelly’s touchdowns came on the ground. The other score came on a pass from Sam Wood.
Churubusco will host Southwood in a first-round game in Class 1A Sectional 44 Friday. The Falcons are 4-5.
