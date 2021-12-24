LIGONIER — West Noble High School athletic director Tom Schermerhorn released the school’s fall sports award winners on Monday afternoon.
The most valuable athletes from each of the varsity fall sports teams were Henry Torres in boys soccer, Sherlyn Torres in girls soccer, Grant Flora in boys cross country, Ruby Clark in girls cross country, Mackensy Mabie in girls golf, Lucas Baker in football, Chris Miller in boys tennis, Dana Ritchie in volleyball and Arturo Barrera from the cheerleading team.
The Sportsmanship plaque recipients were Eric Galarza in boys soccer, Angela Pena in girls soccer, Andres Sandoval in boys cross country, Elizabeth Christlieb in girls cross country, Miklayla Nichols in girls golf, Wesley Hilbish in football, Nate Shaw in boys tennis, Ella Stoner in volleyball and cheerleader Ella Atz.
The most improved athletes were Stefany Dominguez in girls soccer, Alonso Murillo in boys cross country, Lucy Martin in girls cross country, Abigail Hawn in girls golf, Wesley Shaw in boys tennis, Molly Jones in volleyball and cheerleader Alissa Banda.
Mental Attitude awards went Zach Huff from boys soccer, Madison Yates from girls soccer and Luke Schermerhorn from the boys tennis team.
Coaches awards were given to Alex Liera from boys soccer, Emily Mawhorter from girls soccer, Breanna Moreno from girls cross country, Madelynn Bottles in girls golf, Jeramiah Jacobs in boys tennis and Samantha Klages in volleyball.
Other special awards were handed out.
In varsity boys soccer, Bradyn Barth received the Offense award and Diego Flores earned the Defense award. Julio Macias received the Midfield award, Christian Rodriguez won the Leadership award, and Brian Diaz received the Academic Excellence award.
The junior varsity boys soccer award recipients went to Erik Murillo on offense, Chris Silva on defense and Emilio Lopez for his play in the midfield.
From varsity girls soccer, Neyda Macias earned the Offense award, Jazmyn Smith received the Defense award and Alondra Calvo won the Midfield award. The Newcomer award went to Silvia Venturi.
In JV girls soccer, Jessica Silva was the Outstanding Player, Ashley Martinez was the most improved player, and Natalie Delgado received the Defense award.
In cross country, the 2nd Runner awards went to Isaac Silva for the boys and Ava Bish for the girls. The boys’ 3rd Runner award went to Logan Schuller.
In varsity football, position awards went to Zach Beers (offensive back), Chastin Lang (offensive lineman) Jonathan Schwartz (outstanding receiver), Braxton Pruitt (defensive lineman), Kolby Knox (defensive back), Nolan Parks (linebacker) and Julio Macias (kicking).
JV football awards went to Jesse Shaffer on defense, Kyler Slowke on offense and Jordan Eash with the Coaches Award.
Freshman football awards went to Fernando Macias on offense, Jaylun Shaffer on defense and Zephy Bair with the Coaches Award.
In varsity boys tennis, the Most Wins award went to the doubles team of Brayden Bohde and Nevin Phares.
In JV boys tennis, Erik Mendoza and Blake Whitton were the most improved players. Sportsmanship honors went to Isaac Mast. Miguel Mayorga received the Coaches Award, and Andrew Deel was awarded for mental attitude.
In varsity volleyball, Ritchie took the Defense award and Carolina Flores won the Offense award.
From junior varsity volleyball, awards were given to Laci Roy (Defense), Kora Hilbish (Offense), Eleanor Parks (Most Improved), Riley Krider (Hustle) and Alexis Deel (Coaches).
In freshman volleyball, awards went to Chloe Sprague (Offense), Makayla Castro (Defense) and Paige Taylor (Most Improved).
In cheerleading, Smith and Sherlyn Torres received Newcomer awards. Noemi Salas was named Outstanding Junior Varsity Cheerleader, and TaPanga Chupp was the Most Improved JV cheerleader.
Listed below are West Noble’s Fall Scholar Athletes who achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average in the first trimester.
West Noble Fall 2021
Scholar Athletes
Seniors: Tori Airgood, Brayden Bohde, Peter Bradley, Alondra Calvo, Maysie Clouse, Kristen Cox, Brian Diaz, Giacomo Familari, Carolina Flores, Diego Flores, Jocelyn Flores, Noah Fulford, Jalen Gonzalez, Sara Gross, Tara Gross, Erica Hernandez, Samantha Klages, Kolby Knox, Julio Macias, Christopher Miller, Adam Nelson, Mikayla Nichols, Zayne Patrick, Angela Pena, Darren Reyes, Dana Ritchie, Alondra Salas, Alejandra Soto, Ella Stoner, Madison Yates.
Juniors: Isabella Bartlett, Zachary Beers, Elizabeth Christlieb, Grant Flora, Abigail Hawn, Wesley Hilbish, Molly Jones, Avery Kruger, Isaiah Lowe, Mackensy Mabie, Emily Mawhorter, David Mendoza, Joshua Ness, Giselle Pablo, Andrew Saggars, Luke Schermerhorn, Nate Shaw, Derek Slone, Lee Stringfellow.
Sophomores: Kemberlen Arias-Ornelas, JaLynn Baker, Bradyn Barth, River Bieberich, Keegan Clark, Ruby Clark, Jasmine Gibson, Yoseline Haro-Rodriguez, Zachary Huff, Rachel Klages, Riley Krider, Andres Macias, Miguel Mayorga, Ravyn McGowan, Breanna Moreno, Milagros Murillo, Nolan Parks, Lilianna Pedroza, Zebidiah Pfenning, Laci Roy, David Slone, Chloe Sprague, Emily Thompson, Andrea Weaver, Aubrey Weigold, Drew Yates.
Freshmen: Ava Bish, Samuel Bradley, Taryn Brimhall, Makayla Castro, Teegan Clouse, Alexis Deel, Andrew Deel, Jordan Eash, Noah Eash, Ariana Eicher, Zoey Fields, Miah Hilbish, Lucy Martin, Isaac Mast, Jada Nelson, Eleanor Parks, Esmeralda Reyes, Isabelle Stringfellow, Ariana Tayahua Paulino, Paige Taylor, Silvia Venturi, Emanuel Villalobos.
