CHURUBUSCO — The Churubusco boys basketball team is coming off another sectional title, but graduated three impactful seniors who led them to two straight championships.
The Eagles lost Landen Jordan, Jackson Paul and Luke McClure all to graduation and all three went on to play basketball in college. The trio averaged over 57 points, 21 rebounds, 11 assists and seven steals per game.
What Churubusco does bring back is three freshmen, now sophomores, who played a lot of minutes alongside those three seniors and gained a lot of experience. The Eagles also have a new coach in Shannon Beard, who was previously the head coach at Hamilton and was an assistant on Chris Paul’s staff the last few seasons in Turtletown.
“We should be really competitive,” Beard said. “We have three really good seniors and three sophomores who were freshmen last year coming back, so we might not be mature, but we should be very competitive.”
Churubusco has three seniors this season. Evan Love and Carson Bunyan are both transfers from Columbia City. Love transferred during the middle of last season and played in 11 games. Cal Ostrowski is another senior who appeared in 13 games for the Eagles.
The three experienced sophomores are Ayden White, Drew Pliett and Gavin Huelsenbeck.
“They’re going to go from just standing in the corner and shooting it to actually having to create plays. All three of them played a ton of AAU and all played in a way that they were primary players and creating shots for other people,” Beard said. “That’s where the improvement is. All of them can score if they’re are wide open. Now, they’re able to create for themselves and other people.”
Pliett is the leading returning scorer at 7 ppg. He also 4 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. White averaged 5.4 ppg and 2.6 rpg. Both have turned into leaders on the court along with the seniors.
“Drew and Ayden are pushing people. They’re very vocal. It’s their confidence. They’ve been through the wars,” Beard said.
Huelsenbeck averaged 4.6 ppg and 3.5 rpg last season, but had trouble staying on the floor.
“He got into foul trouble very quickly last year. So we have to control that this year. He’s an inside-out player. He wants to be down low, but he can shoot it. He’s got a nice little jump shot,” Beard said.
Andrew Rapp is a junior who is expected to help out in a number of different ways.
“He’s really mobile, likes to pick and get to the basket. He’s athletic,” Beard said.
Tavin Ray is another sophomore and will be joined by freshmen Ethan Hartsock and Brayden Bianski who will be asked to provide minutes off the bench for Beard.
The difference for the Eagles to be competitive this season will be whether or not they can dominate on the glass. Beard believes he has a team that can score, but winning the rebounding battle will be crucial.
“I think it will be our ability to rebound. I think we have some kids who can score and have some skill. We just have to keep other teams off of the boards,” Beard said. “There are some real athletic teams in the NECC that we’re going to have to really fight hard to keep them off the glass.”
