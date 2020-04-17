EMMA — Westview basketball will always hold a special place in Rob Yoder’s heart.
After 17 seasons at the helm, Yoder resigned as the Westview boys basketball coach on Thursday. His resignation was approved by the Westview School Corporation school board.
“It’s difficult because I love Westview basketball. I grew up with it. As a little kid, I watched it as a fan. I played there then came back and coached there,” Yoder said. “I guess I’m coming full circle and I’m going to be a fan again.”
After 17 years he has accumulated 303-125 overall record. His team’s won nine sectional titles, four regionals and one semi-state championship, which came in 2014. Under Yoder, Westview had eight 20-win seasons, including this past season when it finished at 21-4.
Yoder said the decision was a “family” one and was made to spend more time watching his son, Charlie, play at the collegiate level. It’s still undetermined where he will play next season.
“I’m looking forward to watching my son play and not being his coach and being a dad,” Yoder said.
Coaching Charlie has been a good and challenging experience for Rob.
“It’s been a great experience. When you coach your own son there’s certainly difficult things that a player-coach has when they’re also parent-son. There’s tough things there, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world because we’ve gotten to experience things together that we’re just so fortunate to have gotten to go through together,” Yoder said.
He also said it’s also good timing for the boys basketball program because whoever the next coach is will have 10 returning lettermen with a lot of experience to build on.
“We want Westview basketball to be successful and to remain successful,” Yoder said.
Yoder was an assistant to former Warrior coach Troy Neely when they won state titles in 1999 and 2000. Yoder took over for Neely starting the 2003-2004 season. Yoder was able take Westview back to the state finals in 2014, when the Warriors fell to Park Tudor in the Class 2A State Championship.
Being a head coach for 17 years was not something Yoder planned. He didn’t even expect to coach when he graduated from college.
“I was not one of those people that planned to coach,” Yoder said. “It’s something that just kind of happened. No, I would have never said that I would be a head coach for 17 years. I would have never guessed that.”
It took a couple of seasons for Yoder to get the program to its powerhouse status that it now holds in northeast Indiana. Once he did, Westview was very tough to beat on a nightly basis.
“We just wanted to win the next game and make sure that we played to our potential. That we were as good as we possibly could be, because you just never know what your talent level is going to be. You don’t know if you’re going to be healthy. You don’t know if you’re going to be sick, or who’s going to be sick and what game,” Yoder said. “Our goal was always to just play as hard as you possibly can and be as good as you possibly can and reach your potential.”
He said he has given everything he has to the program over 17 years and knows he hasn’t been perfect along the way. But he is proud of the fact that Westview churned out winning seasons over and over again.
“I think the consistency of winning. Those first couple of years it took a little bit of time, but after that, we’ve been pretty good at being right there,” Yoder said. “You don’t win them all, but we’ve won a lot of them.”
His phone was buzzing all day on Friday after the news got out. He barely had time to squeeze in a basketball workout. The constant buzzing should be a sign of just how much of an impact Yoder had on Westview basketball community.
“I’m going to be a huge fan of Westview basketball until the day I die,” Yoder said. “I’m just going to root for the next group to do a really good job. I hope they’re more successful. I hope those kids experience more winning and do it the right way, learn to work, be great teammates and have success.”
