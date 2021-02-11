LAGRANGE — It takes a special group to do special things.
That's what the Lakeland girls basketball team is and hopes to continue to do this weekend at the Class 3A Jimtown Regional.
The Lakers (20-7) face Griffith (13-3) in the first semifinal at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The winner faces the victor in the second semifinal between South Bend Washington (19-5) and Kankakee Valley (13-10) at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the regional will be limited to four tickets per rostered athlete. There will be no general admission tickets sold.
When Dale Gearheart took over as the head coach in July, he found out pretty quickly just how special this team could be.
"I think this group is special because anything that I threw at them this summer or at practice, they have a high basketball IQ, they're focused, they're hard working, they're serious but still have fun," Gearheart said. "The seniors have been together forever. They know how to compete, and they don't give up, they don't stop playing. That's one of the special things about them for sure."
That was evident in the Class 3A Wawasee Sectional. The Lakers trailed going into the fourth quarter in two of their three games last week, and in the championship game, they only led NorthWood by one headed into the fourth quarter.
"I think it's senior leadership. When you have five seniors that play and have another senior that is our manager, and they're such a nice, tight-knit group that it had a lot do with the composure, the fire and the calmness to just keep playing and competing," Gearheart said. "We lost seven games, and even in those we didn't stop competing."
"We all know what our role is. We know that we have to hit those shots if we want to be able to beat these teams like West Noble, it was either me or Madison (Keil) that was open, and she had no problem making that wide-open shot, which was great," senior Bailey Hartsough said.
"We all trust each other. I think whoever's hands the ball goes into we all know that they're going to have a good shot," Keil said.
Trust, composure and calmness are all traits Lakeland has, especially in late-game situations, because they've all played varsity basketball together for the last four seasons. The six seniors including Hartsough, Keil, Sadie Edsall, Hailey Alleshouse, Kendall Moore and manager Keirstin Roose have all played a lot of varsity minutes and it culminated with the first sectional championship since 1996.
Hartsough, Keil and Edsall were all named to the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Academic All-State Team earlier this week.
This group also plays other sports together as well, including golf, soccer, volleyball and softball.
"I think it's very beneficial. I go back to how much they've played. They're three- and four-sport athletes, and they've been in this situation in other sports," Gearheart said. "There's not much teaching going on by me, they've just been in that situation and know what to expect and how to handle playing in a two-game or three-game day, whether they are in club volleyball, travel basketball or travel softball.
"It's really interesting and nice that they're three- and four-sport athletes, because not every school has that. Some girls just concentrate on one sport. I only have two girls on the team, varsity and JV, that only play basketball."
"I think it definitely helps to play other sports with them. Our closeness and friendships have helped us in basketball, because it's hard to play when you don't get along," Keil said. "You don't have to like each other, but it definitely helps when you have that relationship and have built that over the years."
"It's helped us being more trusting of each other, but even with the younger girls, we're close-knit with them and all friends," Hartsough said.
Saturday's semifinal game will be the first meeting between the Lakers and the Panthers. Griffith has three girls who average more than 10 points per game. Marisa Esquivel leads the way with 14.1 ppg, followed by Julissa Hamm at 11.4 and Cierra Pipkins with 10.5.
"I know they're quick and fast. We have to focus on our turnovers. Our goal is to have 15 turnovers or less. We have to do well at the free-throw line. Our goal is 75 percent or higher, and we've achieved that over the season," Gearheart said.
The Panthers don't have a lot of size, and Pipkins, who is 5-foot-7, is their leading rebounder at 4.1 boards per game. Savanah Ronjak averages four rebounds per game, and Ariel Esquivel brings down 3.6 per game.
Griffith has only lost three games this season, but its strength of schedule leaves a lot to be desired. Its opponents' record is 123-187, compared to Lakeland's which 308-294.
It also has a head coach in his first year with the program, Ken Anderson, who has career record of 113-121.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 8 South Bend Washington is the presumed favorite over Kankakee Valley, according to John Harrell.
These Panthers have three girls listed at 6-foot tall or higher, including Francisca Galicia, who is 6-foot-4. Mila Reynolds, listed a 6-foot-2, leads Washington with 19 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. Rashunda Jones averages 17.3 ppg, and Amiyah Reynolds scores 10 ppg and 7.8 rpg.
The Kougars are a young squad with only one senior on the roster. They're led in scoring by sophomore Lilly Toppen with 10.3 ppg.
