EMMA — When facing the Westview boys soccer team, you don’t know where the goals are going come from. And they prefer it that way.
The Warriors (16-5) plan to put a ton of pressure on the Providence (15-3-3) defense in Friday’s Class 1A Boys Soccer State Final match at Michael Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium on the campus of IUPUI in Indianapolis.
Westview has so many options when attacking they feel “dangerous.”
“We’re dangerous from a lot of different areas. We score from the midfield, we score up top and we score outside. I have guys that can come in off the bench,” Westview coach Jamie Martin said.
The Warriors have seven players with six or more goals this season, led by sophomore Teague Misner’s total of 31.
“He just knows how to finish. That’s one key ability I think he has,” Senior Jadon Yoder said. “He has some good dribbling skills too.”
Yoder has 17 goals himself and could have added a few more if he didn’t miss a stretch of games during the season due to injury.
“Our attack is just really talented. I think our chemistry last year wasn’t as good as this year. It’s a lot better. We’ve had a lot more passes and crosses, and I think that’s why we score so many,” Yoder said.
That chemistry is something the Warriors work at every day, and it’s something that has dramatically changed since the beginning of the 2020 season.
“I think it always just improves playing with each other, knowing how we play and our play style. It just develops over time,” Yoder said.
“The biggest thing is when you have individual talent is getting them to find each other, believe in each other and play together as a team. That’s probably the biggest difference from last year to this year,” Martin said. “They bought in and look for each other. I don’t hear any arguing about who’s scoring or anything like that.”
Since Martin took over as head coach four years ago, the Warriors have bought in more and more into his system of being a possession team. Now, they’re an attacking machine.
“I’m a possession coach. Every team possesses somewhat. That’s kind of my system. That’s how I think the best soccer is played is through a possession type game,” Martin said. “My first couple of years, I could get them to do it a little bit.”
Senior Gramm Egli and sophomore Carson Brown each have eight goals on the year, and senior Abder Alrasheed, junior Mohamed Aamer and sophomore Sam Gutierrez each have six scores.
“Anyone on a given day can score goals for us or give us assists,” Egli said. “Like how Abder scored two against Illiana Christian. That was just a blessing.”
Being in the midfield, Egli helps make the offensive attack flow seamlessly up the field.
“It makes me feel like all I have to do is just get them the ball and they do the rest,” Egli said.
The senior midfielder has 22 assists.
“He’s a huge deal to our team,” Martin said. “It’s huge having a guy in the middle that can find the open guy. He will score if needed, but he’s not looking for his own game. He’s looking for us to win games.”
The Warriors have more and more players playing club soccer during the offseason, which has helped create the depth of their attack.
“A lot of these guys are really good soccer players. I would love to take credit that I’ve made them this, but I haven’t. (A handful) of them play all year round, and we get to reap the benefits,” Martin said.
Martin hopes to reap the benefits for one more match, because there’s a lot for Providence to prepare for.
