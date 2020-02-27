FORT WAYNE — The East Noble gymnastics team dropped its final meet of the regular season to Carroll on Thursday by the score of 107.65-95.05.
The Knights were led by junior Miah Hudson, who finished in second in the all-around with a total score of 34.2. She finished behind Carroll’s McKinley Carroll, who ended up with a tally of 35.7.
Hudson’s best finish of the evening was in the vault. She came in third after a score of 8.875. She also placed fifth in the uneven bars at 8.125, in the balance beam with 8.425 and in the floor exercise at 8.775.
Freshman Ally Blackburn came in fourth in the all-around for the Knights with a total of 31.475. She had the best finish for East Noble in an individual event with a tie for second place in the balance beam. She scored an 8.9 to tie Carroll’s Isabella Hoogland.
Blackburn also finished fifth in the vault (8.4) and sixth in the floor exercise (8.425).
Senior Jenna Zabona picked up a pair of fourth-place finishes. First, on the balance beam with a score of 8.5, then in the floor exercise at 8.825.
The Chargers took first in all of the events on Thursday.
McKinley Carroll won the beam (9.075), Hoogland and Cami Peelle tied for first on the floor exercise (9.225), Julia Goodine won the bars at 9.55 and Peelle took the vault at 8.975.
The Knights will compete in the Wawasee Sectional on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.