KENDALLVILLE — It’s no secret that Fred Inniger loves talking to people.
The WAWK broadcaster has been doing it over the radio since 1969.
Tonight, he will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of his “Hawk Sports Talk Show” on WAWK 95.5 and 94.3 FM from 7-9 p.m.
In April 2010, WAWK added the FM frequency to its station and former owner Don Moore asked Inniger if he had any ideas to bring in money to the station.
Inniger told him he could try doing a weekly sports talk show.
The following month, on May 6, 2010, Inniger cracked open the microphone with a one-hour show. The show expanded to two hours after eight months because he couldn’t fit everything he wanted to talk about in just 60 minutes.
“Unfortunately, one of my faults is I have a big mouth, and I like talking to people,” Inniger said over the phone on Tuesday.
“I agree with that,” his wife, Vicki, shouted in the background.
The show grew and more sponsors showed their support to keep the show alive.
Ten years later, Inniger’s show is still chugging along.
Tonight will be his 481st show. The only time he hasn’t done his show on a Thursday was if it fell on holiday, like Christmas or Thanksgiving, or there was an East Noble boys or Indiana University men’s basketball game scheduled for that night.
His weekly program features multiple guests. Over the last 10 years, he’s done over 2,000 interviews with over 1,300 different people.
The guests range from East Noble cross country runners to local basketball players like Luke Recker or Charlie Yoder to Indiana sports legends like Lou Holtz, Bob Chase, Don Fischer, Steve Alford, Gene Keady or Rick Mount.
That’s what makes Inniger’s show successful. Guests people know and care about.
“The people. What made it successful was this: We didn’t try to be ESPN. We didn’t try to be Indianapolis. It’s a lot of local stuff with people they related to. The guests are what make it successful,” Inniger said.
He knows everyone has a story, and he wants to hear it, no matter how long it might take to tell.
“Everyone has been so kind and willing to talk. No one has ever been like, ‘Hurry up and get it over with.’ They’ve all been very friendly and wanting to do it,” Inniger said.
During, the last half hour of tonight’s show, Inniger will go over the history of his show. He will talk about some of his favorite guests and some of the great local stories he’s had the chance to talk about.
Inniger said the last 10 years went by fast, but he’s hopeful he can do 10 more.
