EMMA — Westview senior keeper Alex Yoder has never been in a penalty kick situation before Saturday, but when the time came, he was prepared thanks to one of his teammates.
Yoder made two saves during penalty kicks, and the No. 16 Warriors defeated No. 9 Illiana Christian 3-0 to win the Class 1A regional title and advance to semi-state for the first time since 2016.
“It was my first PK shootout that I've ever been a part of. What really helped is that Saleh Omar, one of my center back defenders, was able to get ahold of film (of Illiana Christian) and their PK shootout was in there. I wrote it on a notecard and put it on my water bottle. I kind of had an idea where they would go, so I just went with that idea and committed my whole body,” Yoder said. “If I got the save, I got the save. If I didn't, it was on to the next one.”
The match ended 3-3 at the end of regulation and 4-4 after both overtime periods.
Yoder saved the first PK from the Vikings, then Teague Misner scored the first for Westview. After the next attempt from Illiana Christian sailed over the crossbar, Jadon Yoder scored his to put the Warriors up 2-0.
On the third shot by the Vikings, Yoder dove right and stopped the ball in its tracks and immediately got to his feet and raised a fist in the air, knowing his team need to make one more shot. Gramm Egli did just that on the third Warrior penalty kick.
“He's recently really dug in and worked on stopping PKs. I've never seen such a thing. I mean, wow,” Westview coach Jamie Martin said of Alex Yoder. “Him getting that first one lightens everybody that's ready to shoot and let coach breath again. The second kid bailed us out. For him to stop the third one, I've never seen anything like it. I've in a lot of PK games and never seen it.”
Westview (15-5) trailed the Vikings (17-2-1) by two goals, 3-1, with 15:37 left in the match after Illiana Christian scored both of its second-half goals in a two-minute span.
At the 9:39 mark, the Warriors' Carson Brown was taken down in the box. Abder Alrasheed took the penalty kick and buried it to cut the deficit in half.
“When that third one (from Illiana Christian) went in, I was kind of scared to be honest. I was like, 'No, you have to get your head in the game.' Then, we scored the second goal, and I was like, 'OK, we got this,'” Yoder said.
Less than three minutes later, Alrasheed sent a chip shot towards the goal. The attempt hit the cross bar, and Misner raced in to score the rebound and tie the game, 3-3.
“It shows that we have a lot of heart on the team. We don't give up and we keep playing no matter the situation,” Yoder said.
“It was incredible. They're a great team. For us to not give up at 3-1 says a lot about our boys. They played with a ton of heart,” Martin said.
In the first overtime, the Warriors scored on a beautiful pass from Mohamed Aamer to Misner, who played it over to Jadon Yoder, and the senior forward hit a strike right between the goalie's legs.
“We just dug in and did what we had to do. We got the ball to our attackers,” Martin said.
Three minutes into the second overtime period, the Vikings' Josue Sanchez scored his third goal of the match when he cleaned up a messy situation in front of Alex Yoder. Somehow Sanchez was able to fight off a few Westview defenders and some of his own teammates to get the shot off and tie the game.
After the Warriors went down 3-1 with just over 15 minutes left in regulation, Martin admitted he was more worried than his players.
“I'm not going to lie. I was a little worried, but we went down 1-0 and they didn't give up. I could see that they didn't want to lose this game,” Martin said.
One player who was the most calm was Alrasheed, who helped lead the comeback and was laying down at midfield as the penalty kicks were happening. Martin wasn't worried about what he was doing and let him be.
“Abder was incredible. Abder is an unbelievable player. He's a senior and has been with me for four years. This year, he's been pretty laid back. He hasn't played a ton of minutes for us,” Martin said. “Abder has that ability. He stepped up at the biggest stage at the biggest moment.”
Alrasheed scored his first goal midway through the second half. The Warriors were peppered the Vikings' goalie with shots. Alrasheed took a long shoot the scooted along the grass and surprised everyone, including the visiting keeper, as it rolled into the net.
Westview plays Class 1A No. 1 Park Tudor, which defeated Carroll (Flora) 3-1 Saturday, at the semi-state at Kokomo or South Bend Saint Joseph next Saturday.
