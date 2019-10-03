As the regular season starts to wind down, the conference races are beginning to take their final shape. The Northeast Corner Conference Big School division can be wrapped tonight while Central Noble can play spoiler the next two weeks. The Northeast 8 Conference outright title is still out in front for East Noble, so it can’t afford to take any of the last three weeks off.
Here’s a look at tonight’s schedule of games for Week 7.
East Noble at Columbia City
Radio: WAWK (95.5 FM, Kendallville, 94.3 FM, Auburn), WKJG (1380 AM and 100.9 FM, Fort Wayne).
Where: Max Gandy Field, Columbia City.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Class 4A No. 4 Knights 6-0, 4-0 Northeast 8, Eagles 4-2, 2-2 NE8.
Last meeting: East Noble beat Columbia City at home last season 28-14.
Last week: East Noble shut out Norwell 35-0 while Columbia City was beaten by New Haven 31-9.
Players to watch: East Noble — Sr. QB-DB Bailey Parker, Sr. WR-DB Hayden Jones, Sr. WR-DB Gage Ernsberger, So. WR-DB Rowan Zolman, Sr. DB Brooks Miller, Jr. RB Justin Marcellus. Columbia City — So. QB-DB Gregory Bolt, Sr. WR-DB Michael Sievers, Jr. WR-DB TJ Bedwell, Sr. WR-DB Keiran Gilles, So. RB-LB Abe Barrera, Jr. OL-DL Landin Markins, Jr. RB-LB Michael Nodine.
Outlook: The first six weeks of the season, East Noble has had to face quite a few run-heavy teams. This week, Columbia City presents a different challenge with its passing attack. The Eagles are the only team in the conference that has thrown the ball more than it has run it.
Sophomore quarterback Gregory Bolt has shown a lot of promise in his young career, but has the potential to make mistakes. He’s thrown for 1,256 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with a completion percentage of 51 percent. His top target is Michael Sievers, who has 29 catches for 576 yards and eight scores.
The Eagles have dropped two in a row and if the Knights can force the Eagles to beat them on the ground and limit big plays through the air, they should be able to make it three in a row for Columbia City while keeping their record unblemished.
Lakeland at West Noble
Radio: WTHD (105.5 FM, LaGrange).
Where: Charger Field, Ligonier.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Class 3A No. 11 Chargers 6-0, 3-0 NECC Big, Lakers 1-5, 0-2 NECC Big.
Last meeting: Lakeland beat West Noble at home 47-23 on Sept. 28, 2018.
Last week: West Noble quickly pulled away from Garrett 34-7 while Lakeland fell at home to Central Noble 27-6.
Players to watch: West Noble — Sr. RB-LB Brandon Pruitt, Sr. QB Kyle Mawhorter, Sr. RB-LB Raven Slone, Sr. RB/DB Josh Gross, Jr. OL-DL Jeramyah James, Sr. OL-DL Taylor Guzman. Lakeland — Sr. RB-LB Camryn Holbrook, Jr. QB-DB Colton Isaacs, So. DB Mark Burlew, Sr. DL Lincoln Ott, Sr. RB-LB Nathan Grossman.
Outlook: The Lakers need a bolt of energy to turn their season around, and the cure will be hard to find in Ligonier tonight. Lakeland gave up a lot of yards on the ground to a few different Central Noble runners last Saturday, and West Noble has a couple of different dangerous backs at its disposal.
Lakeland had a couple of successful drives moving the ball against the Cougars. But it will need to be more consistent to spoil the Chargers’ homecoming.
West Noble will have something to play for tonight with an outright NECC Big School Division title on the line. It has already clinched a share of the title, but not sharing would mean more for this program that hasn’t won a conference title since 2014.
Churubusco at Central Noble
Radio: wawk.com
Where: Cougar Field, Albion.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Class 1A No. 8 Eagles 5-1, 2-1 NECC Small, Cougars 2-4, 1-1 NECC Small
Last meeting: Churubusco beat Central Noble 42-14 on Sept. 28, 2018.
Last week: The Eagles beat up Fremont 62-19 while the Cougars slowed the Lakeland 27-6.
Players to watch: Churubusco — Sr. RB-LB Jake Fulk, Sr., RB-CB Gage Kelly, Sr., DT-OG Reese Wicker, So. LB Seth Abel. Central Noble — Sr. RB Kyle Bollinger, Jr. QB-DB Sawyer Yoder, So. RB Will Hoover, Jr. RB-LB Noah Christopher, Jr. WB-DB Trey Hearld, Sr. TE-LB Austin McCullough.
Outlook: The Eagles have bounced back nicely with a pair of wins after suffering their lone defeat of the season. The Cougars are also trending in a positive direction after beating Lakeland last week.
CN saw Will Hoover return to the offensive side of the ball last week after just playing defense for a couple of weeks and gave the Cougars a lift with over 100 yards on the ground versus Lakeland. The Eagles’ Jake Fulk has already surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in just six games.
Central Noble feels like it should be better than its 2-4 record, and if you asked ’Busco it would probably say it should be undefeated. This rivalry has been pretty one-sided since 2003 with the exception of one win by the Cougars in 2017. Central Noble will have to replicate last week’s performance to give itself a chance. It held Lakeland to 185 yards of total offense and forced four turnovers. Can it be repeated or will the Eagles continue to dominate this rivalry?
Prairie Heights at Angola
Radio: WLKI (100.3 FM, Angola)
Video: Hometown Media on Facebook.
Where: Angola Middle School.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Prairie Heights 1-5, Angola 2-4.
Last meeting: Angola won 41-14 in Brushy Prairie on Sept. 28, 2018.
Last week: Prairie Heights 42-7 at home against Eastside on Saturday while Angola won at Fairfield 48-16.
Players to watch: Prairie Heights — Sr. QB Ethan Hoover, So. TE-LB Camden Hall, So. WR-RB Sam Levitz, Jr. RB Zach Wiseman. Angola — Sr. RB-DB Ryan Brandt, Jr. QB Tucker Hasselman, So. RB Finley Hasselman, Jr. TE Gage King, Sr. OL-DL Kyle Trick.
Outlook: This will be the final football game between these nearby rivals. The gate will be missed because this game has been a big draw over the years, but the end of this football rivalry will benefit both teams as they will both find teams that are more at their respective competitive levels.
There have been some close games occasionally, but the Panthers only have two wins over the Hornets in the last 24 meetings. Heights last defeated Angola in 2007, a 21-6 result at Angola on Sept. 28.
The Hornets are better than their record indicates and brought out the running clock against Fairfield and Lakeland the last two weeks in two commanding victories. They will be a tough matchup for the Panthers.
Prairie Heights has really struggled on offense against good football teams the last couple of weeks, and that included only having 75 yards of total offense against the Blazers last week. This tough stretch will continue in Angola.
