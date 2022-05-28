EMMA – Westview’s softball team had to get through two classic 10-inning games on Saturday to win its first sectional championship in program history.
The Warriors defeated Fairfield 3-2 in the first semifinal of the Class 2A Westview Sectional in the afternoon, then outlasted Bremen 1-0 in the final Saturday night.
Westview (17-4) will travel to the Sectional 36 champion, either Woodlan or sectional host Eastside, Tuesday night to play a 2A regional game.
Westview 1, Bremen 0,
10 innings
Alexys Antal and Lion senior Naomi Flores were engaged in a pitchers’ duel, and an unearned run decided the game. Antal struck out 22 in a two-hit shutout while Flores only allowed three Warrior hits and struck out six.
In the top of the 10th, Sara Lapp reached base on a throwing error to lead off the inning. Karlie Schrock moved Lapp to second on a sacrifice bunt, then freshman Ava Williams blooped a base hit that just hit the outside of the leftfield line to score Lapp.
Ava Williams is one of the twin daughters of Westview coach Jeremy Williams, who missed the semifinal game with the Falcons to attend the graduation of his son at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology earlier in the day in Terre Haute.
“It’s stressful. To be honest, I’m speechless,” Coach Williams said. “I’m dried out between crying and sweat.”
Antal completed another gem with two strikeouts and a game-ending pop-out to third. The Findlay signee threw 274 pitches (131 vs. Bremen and 143 vs. Fairfield) and struck out 40 in 20 innings on Saturday.
“I feel great,” Antal said after the game. “This is very satisfying. I’m beyond proud of this team. We are a young team. I took them under my wing and we showed them what we have.”
Before scoring the winning run, Antal and the Warriors got out of trouble after Mikayla Shively hit a leadoff triple to the right field corner of the bottom of the ninth.
Antal struck out Jaylin Swint, then intentionally walked Ellia Foster, who went on to steal second uncontested to put runners on second and third with one out. Then Antal struck out Christina Grabowski and Flores to end the inning.
“At first, I thought, ‘Oh crap!’ Then my dad (Mike) came out to talk. I had to attack to get the strikeout. A ball in the outfield would end the game,” Antal said. “I wanted to walk the third hitter (Foster). She had a 12-pitch at-bat the last time up and you have to tip your cap to her. But I had to attack.”
Ava Williams had a diving catch in right on Shively’s line drive to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning. Shively had both hits for the Lions (17-8).
Westview 3, Fairfield 2, 10 innings
The morning semifinal between rivals stretched into the afternoon with a marathon performance that ended in walk-off fashion.
The Falcons led 2-0 going into the bottom of the sixth. Westview got one of those runs back after Hope Bortner singled to center to score Alexys Antal, who was walked to start the inning.
In the bottom of the seventh, it was up to the bottom of the Westview lineup to produce. And they did.
Ava Williams, the No. 8 hitter, singled up the middle with one away. After a ground out to the third baseman moved Williams over to second, Savana Strater laced a single down the right-field line that allowed Williams to come around and tie the game.
Neither team threatened to break the tie until the 10th. The Falcons had runners at second and third with one out in the top of the inning, but Antal got a ground out, followed by a fly out to center to get out of the jam.
Strater opened the bottom half of the inning with a single then stole second after two outs were recorded.
Bortner was intentionally walked, then Ella Williams slapped a single to right field and Strater sprinted around to score the game-winning run.
Strater was the only Westview hitter with two hits. Antal was walked three times, and she threw all 10 innings, striking out 18 Falcon hitters.
Brice Vance contributed to this report.
