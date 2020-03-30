WOLCOTTVILLE – Karch Bachman is as close as he’s ever been to fulfilling his dream of playing in the National Hockey League.
The Wolcottville native just wrapped up his final season at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and soon hopes to write his name on an NHL contract.
As a finance major, he was recently named to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Academic All-Conference team for the fourth straight season.
Like a lot of college winter sport athletes, Bachman’s season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The RedHawks were in Duluth, Minnesota for the start of the NCHC Playoffs when they were told their season was canceled.
Bachman won’t get another year of eligibility, so his college hockey career is over. He finished with 69 career points, and he only missed two games in his time with the RedHawks because of reconstructive surgery on his shoulder before his freshman season. He scored 10 goals in each of the last two seasons.
“Our record during my time there wasn’t what we wished it would be, but we play in the NCHC, which is number one league in college hockey. We got to play the best teams night in and night out. Playing at that high of a level really challenged me, really pushed you mentally and physically,” Bachman said. “If anything I’m walking away with just being proud of competing at that high of a level for that long.”
The thing he’ll miss the most about college is the relationships. He said he met some of his best friends while at Miami. In this current time of social distancing, he learned to value those relationships.
“Now, here I am a graduating senior. Obviously, things changed really quickly for us. Just like that there’s no more school or going to the rink or working out together or to spend time with your best friends,” Bachman said. “Things change really quick and you just have to make the most of those times and those relationships.”
Before he made it to Miami, Bachman was drafted by the Florida Panthers in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft right out of high school. He graduated from Culver Military Academy in three years.
The Panthers retained his rights and he’s hoping for a work out at contract time, whether it’s an NHL contract or with an AHL contract. Either way, he said he’ll more than likely start out in the AHL, which is one step below the NHL and one step above the ECHL, the league the Fort Wayne Komets play in.
The Panthers have been monitoring his progression as a hockey player over the last five years.
During the summers, he’s been able to go to development camps in Sunrise, Florida to train with other draft picks and first-year players.
“They just kind of monitor your development until this time comes now for me, where I can turn pro and we’ll see where I end up there,” Bachman said.
Bachman said his love of hockey comes from watching the Fort Wayne Komets. He remembers at a young age sitting on his father’s lap watching games and instantly wanting to try it.
Bachman and his family live on Dallas Lake and when it would freeze over in the winter, he would go out on the ice and learn.
“We used to go out there, flip a five-gallon bucket upside down and push that around. That’s how I started and went from there. I fell in love with it and started playing organized hockey in Battle Creek, Michigan,” Bachman said.
He started playing hockey at three years old. His family would drive him up to various rinks in Michigan, including Battle Creek, Kalamazoo and Detroit, since there were limited options in Indiana.
“We’re always traveling for hockey. My parents and my sister made a big sacrifice so I could chase my dream,” Bachman said.
There’s a lot of uncertainty for Bachman at the moment, because he doesn’t know where exactly he’ll end up before the next hockey season starts. However, his goal remains unchanged.
“My ultimate goal is to play in the NHL. I’m closer than I’ve ever been. I’m just running with that and getting a chance to play in the NHL hopefully. If I do get the chance, to make the most of it and have a stable career,” Bachman said. “That would be the dream really.”
