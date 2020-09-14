EMMA — Westview boys tennis coach Tyler Miller was interested to see how his team would respond after losing their first two matches of season over the weekend.
The Warriors responded very well with a 5-0 sweep over NorthWood on Monday.
“That’s something we talked about. Even though it’s not the same team as last year, we’re going to take people’s best shot. They’re going to be up for playing us no matter what, and we need to be ready playing whomever we play,” Miller said.
Westview (13-2) was ready to play and won the first set in eight games or less in four of the five positions.
The match that went longer than eight games in the first set was at No. 1 singles between Westview’s Isaiah Hostetler and NorthWood’s Ben Vincent.
The two played a quality match and challenged each other until the very end. Hostetler had to fight back in each set to pull out the win by the score of 7-5, 7-5. He’s won 14 straight matches after losing his first match of the season to East Noble’s Vittorio Bona.
The sophomore Warrior has shown tremendous improvements in his game since last season when he was the No. 3 singles player for a Westview team that qualified for the IHSAA State Finals.
“His ground strokes are solid off of both sides. He’s improved his serve tremendously over the past year. He’s worked on his volley, getting more consistent and controlled on his volley,” Miller said. “His mental strength, staying in the match and not getting too down is a big strength. He doesn’t give anything away to his opponent, letting them know he’s frustrated or anything like that. He’s so solid.”
The No. 1 doubles team of Will Clark and Brady Hostetler remained undefeated (15-0) with a 6-1, 6-1 win. The Westview No. 2 doubles team of Tim Brandenberger and Isaac Rogers were on the court just a little bit longer, winning 6-2, 6-2.
At No. 2 singles, Elijah Hostetler won comfortably 6-1, 6-4, and the lone match that went three sets was at No. 3 singles.
Brennan Beachy won his match 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 and walked off the court just after Isaiah Hostetler’s match ended.
“I could tell the guys were disappointed on Saturday. But we have to bounce back and part of toughness is being able to come back from a defeat and maintain and gain some focus,” Miller said. “A loss isn’t good unless we learn something from it and try to make ourselves better. This is a step that way.
“We can’t just rest after this match and say we played well. We have to play well no matter who we’re playing and come out focused in every single match. It only takes one match to slip up.”
The Westview reserves went 7-0 in their matches against NorthWood.
Westview 5, NorthWood 0
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (W) def. Ben Vincent (N) 7-5, 7-5. 2. Elijah Hostetler (W) def. Brady Chupp (N) 6-1, 6-4. 3. Brennan Beachy (W) def. Chaz Yoder (N) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Will Clark-Brady Hostetler (W) def. Gage Gongwer-Treyton Martin (N) 6-1, 6-1. 2. Tim Brandenberger-Isaac Rogers (W) def. Brad Demitruk-Isaac Roberts (N) 6-2, 6-2.
