LIGONIER — Westview’s boys soccer team has started the season strong while West Noble has had too many moments of inconsistent play to overshadow its high-powered capabilities.
However, in Tuesday’s marquee first-round matchup of the Northeast Corner Conference, the Chargers put the Warriors on their heels and never let up in a 6-2 victory.
Lightning was spotted in the sky and caused a delay in the second half. It stopped play for good with 16 minutes, 52 seconds left. The match was declared a final at that point.
West Noble (5-2) will travel to Garrett to play a semifinal match on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
“We haven’t been sharp defensively, so we used our offense as our defense,” Chargers coach Abel Zamarripa said of Tuesday’s match. “We put high pressure on early and that took the pressure off our guys.
“That’s a tough Westview team. But we brought it from the first few minutes on.”
West Noble led 4-2 at halftime, then added on in the second half while sophomore Juan Ibarra made a couple of timely saves.
Henry Torres had three goals for the Chargers and sophomore Brayden Barth had two goals and an assist. Brian Diaz had three assists, Eric Galarza had two assists, and Alex Llera also scored.
Ibarra made seven saves in goal for West Noble. Westview is 9-3.
Zamarripa expects another challenge from Garrett on Thursday.
“Garrett has grown as a program and has a system in place,” he said. “(Zak) Klopfenstein and other guys may not be there. But they will still be tough.”
Prairie Heights 6,
Angola 5 (OT)
At Angola High School, Isaac Burns led the Panthers (3-5-1) with five goals, including the game-winning goal with 68 seconds left in the first 7-minute overtime period.
That period was completed before a second lightning delay took place. Both teams did not return to the field.
The first lightning delay came midway through the second half. Almost a minute after play resumed, AJ Hersel scored his third goal of the match to give the Hornets a 5-4 lead.
Burns tied the match at 5 with 7:43 left in regulation time.
“It was a battle,” Heights coach Craig Burkholder said. “I really feel for Nathan (Wilz, Hornets coach) and his guys. Both teams gave great effort.
“We did a much better job of ball protection and possession,” Burkholder said of the improvements made from the 7-3 home loss to Angola on Aug. 26.
Ethan Day scored the other Panther goal. Kevin Segovia and Cal Wilhelm each had an assist. Sam Zolman made 13 saves in goal.
Cameron McGee scored two goals for Angola.
PH had a 2-0 lead in the first 10 minutes of the match, then Angola scored two goals in the next 10 minutes. The match went back and forth from there.
