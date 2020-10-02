LAGRANGE — Lakeland head football coach Ryan O’Shea preaches game changing plays on Thursdays before each game.
It is those game-changing plays that can make the difference in a game and it was two big plays that made the difference in Lakeland’s 41-21 home victory over West Noble Friday night.
In the span of 9 seconds before halftime, the Lakers came away with two touchdowns to tie the ball game at 21 going into halftime.
Trailing 21-8 with 33 seconds remaining in the half junior Mark Burlew caught a 51 yard pass from senior quarterback Colton Isaacs to make the score 21-15 with the extra point by Jason Fry.
Nine seconds later on the kickoff the Laker defense forced a fumble and Caleb Sellers picked the ball up and ran it into the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown. The extra point was no good to tie the score at 21.
“We talk about game changing plays all the time,” O’Shea said. “That was a game changer.”
Friday night’s game was the first game back for Sellers after he broke his collar bone during the Lakers’ scrimmage to open the season.
“I don’t know how many high school students would have the wherewithal to pick the ball up and run it into the the end zone,” O’Shea said.
The West Noble Chargers came out in the first quarter and looked as if they were going to dominate on the offensive side of the ball behind senior Gustavo Taylor. Taylor had three touchdowns in the first half.
Taylor’s first TD came at the 5:13 mark of the first quarter on a 1-yard run, then less than three minutes later he scored on a 20-yard run. The Chargers final touchdown came at the 9:44 mark of the second quarter when Taylor broke loose on a 28-yard run.
Taylor ended the game with 143 yards to lead the Chargers.
O’Shea credited his team with never giving up after a rough first quarter.
“They played really hard the whole game,” he said.
The Laker defense clamped down on the Charger offense once the coaching staff figured out the Chargers’ scheme in the first quarter.
The Lakers got on the scoreboard at the 10:04 mark of the second quarter on a 25-yard reception by Burlew to make the score 14-8. Burlew scored his third touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter on a 51-yard pass play from Isaacs to make the score 41-21.
Burlew finished the game with 169 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
The Lakers other two touchdowns were scored by Isaacs. He ended the game with 78 rushing yards and 198 passing yards.
The Lakers will travel to Fairfield next Friday night.
