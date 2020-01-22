KENDALLVILLE — East Noble erased a 15-point halftime deficit to defeat Central Noble 57-51 in The Big Blue Pit on Wednesday night.
The Knights (6-6) outscored the Cougars (12-3) 39-18 in the second half, and got big contributions from Gage Ernsberger and Chris Hood down low.
“This has nothing to do with coaching. What a tale of two halves though,” East Noble head coach Ryan Eakins said. “We had them for 14 points in the first half off of one or two passes. We just didn’t get back in transition. You can’t even talk about defense if you don’t sprint back.”
While Eakins thought there wasn’t a lot of effort from his team defensively in the first half, Central Noble coach John Bodey thought his team lacked it for most of the night.
“We didn’t show much toughness in the second half. They got after us, and we backed down. We weren’t as hungry as they were. I guess it didn’t mean as much as it did to them,” Bodey said. “We were pretty soft tonight. I thought even in the first half we were soft.”
Central Noble employed a triangle-and-two defense in the fourth quarter with Hayden Jones and Nate Dickson drawing the two free defenders.
Jones was able to take over the game late by getting into the lane, driving to the rim or finding the open shooter when the double team came.
“Our guy guarding the ball needs to contain better and the help needs to do a better job of keeping out of the lane,” Bodey said. “You let him in the lane 10 times, he scored five times and helped create for other people.”
Jones scored on a drive to cut the lead to one with 1:10 left, then kicked a pass over to Dickson for a long three to give East Noble a 53-51 lead with 36 seconds left. Jones finished with 20 points.
Dickson, who ended up with 11 points, and Ernsberger each hit two free throws to seal the win.
Down 33-18 at halftime, the Knights needed a spark and they got it from Ernsberger. He scored the first basket of the third quarter with a putback and the foul.
“Gage is kind of a barometer for us,” Eakins said. “When he has great energy, we play pretty well.”
After Central Noble pushed the lead back to double digits, Ernsberger hit a three then scored on another putback after a Jones steal to make it 39-33.
Ernsberger cut the lead to one before the end of the period with another bucket. He finished with 14 points and nine rebounds (five offensive).
He wasn’t the only one dominating down low on Wednesday. Hood used his big frame to corral six offensive rebounds and draw a lot of contact from Central Noble. He finished with nine points and eight total rebounds. Hood gave East Noble its first lead of the game, 43-42, with a free throw with 5:41 left.
After it looked like Central Noble was going to pick up right where it left off from Saturday’s NECC championship game that saw 13 three-pointers fall from Connor Essegian and Sawyer Yoder, the duo hit five more in the first half against the Knights. However, the Cougars went cold and only made one shot from distance the whole second half.
Essegian led all scorers with 21 points while Yoder dropped in 16.
Central Noble jumped out to a 9-1 lead and didn’t allow East Noble to score its first field goal until there was 30 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Cougars quickly saw their lead grow to double digits after a bucket from Ryan Schroeder off a steal. Essegian hit a transition three with 45 seconds left in the half to make it 33-18 at the break.
Both teams return to conference play for their next game. East Noble travels to Leo on Saturday while Central Noble makes the trip to Eastside on Friday.
