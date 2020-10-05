EMMA — The Westview boys soccer team has been dominant in the last half of the season and it continued to be that in its first round sectional match on Monday.
The Warriors defeated Eastside 10-0 in the first game of a sectional doubleheader at Westview. Central Noble lost to Elkhart Christian Academy 1-0 in the nightcap. Westview will play the Eagles in the first semifinal match on Wednesday.
Westview 10, Eastside 0
The Warriors controlled the match from the opening whistle and scored within the first five minutes.
Gramm Egli passed the ball to Jadon Yoder, who was left wide open at the top of the box. Yoder dribbled towards the goal then slid it past the Eastside keeper.
It took awhile for Westview to get on the board against Eastside, but once it did, it was hard to stop.
Teague Misner beat three Eastside defenders before powering a shot into the back of the net. Less than a minute later, Misner was on the receiving end of an Eastside turnover in its third of the field and had a wide open lane to the goal. The freshman scored his second goal of the match with ease, and he added his third four minutes later off an assist from Carson Brown.
The Blazers first shot came with 7:21 left in the first half. They only registered one shot on goal all game.
Egli made it 5-0 before halftime off an assist from Abdulla Omar.
The Warriors added four goals in the first nine minutes of the second half, and one more from Evan Litwiller with 9:11 left.
Yoder finished with four goals, Misner had three and Egli, Abder Alrasheed and Litwiller each ended up with one. Egli had three assists, Misner, Alrasheed, Ameer Alshuga and Brown ended up with one apiece.
ECA 1, Central Noble 0
Both teams struggled to find the back of the net, but the Eagles had more opportunities.
ECA outshot Central Noble 19-6 on Monday night, and it scored the lone goal of the match with 23:03 left.
Luke Schramm was able to receive a pass near the top of the box. He took a touch then hit it into the back of the net.
