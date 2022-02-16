Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Rain early with snow in the afternoon. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Morning high of 43F with temps falling to near 25. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.