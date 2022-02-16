KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble gymnastics wrapped up its home schedule with a 94.225-89.15 victory over Concordia on Wednesday.
Ally Blackburn was the lone Knight to compete in the all-around. She finished in second with a total score of 31. The Cadets’ Madi Dellinger took the top spot with a total of 32.9.
Blackburn finished in second place in the floor exercise with a score of 8.825, then she placed second in the vaults with an 8.55. She finished in fourth in the uneven bars.
East Noble’s Taylor Sibert took the top spot in the bars with a 7.125. She placed fourth in the beam at 7.525.
The Knights’ Audrey Beiswanger competed in two events and finished in the top two in both. She won the floor exercise with a score of 9.175 and took second in the beam with 8.075.
Kaitlin Borrero earned a pair of third-place finishes for East Noble. She finished with an 8.125 in the vault and also place third in the bars. Brooke Lindsey placed third on the beam with 7.55, and Hadley Thiel finished in fourth on the vault at 8.15.
Dellinger won the vault at 8.675 and the beam at 8.95 for Concordia. She placed second in the bars and third on the floor.
East Noble wraps up its regular season schedule at Homestead Monday before competing in the Wawasee Sectional on Feb. 26.
East Noble 94.225,
Concordia 89.15
Vault: 1. Dellinger (C) 8.675, 2. Blackburn (EN) 8.55, 3. Borrero 8.125, 4. Holley (C) 8.05.
Uneven Bars: 1. Sibert (EN) 7.125, 2. Dellinger (C) 6.875, 3. Borrero (EN) 6.85, 4. Blackburn (EN) 6.575.
Balance Beam: 1. Dellinger (C) 8.95, 2. Beiswanger (EN) 8.075, 3. Lindsey (EN) 7.55, 4. Sibert (EN) 7.525.
Floor Exercise: 1. Beiswanger (EN) 9.175, 2. Blackburn (EN) 8.825, 3. Dellinger (C) 8.4, 4. Thiel (EN) 8.15.
All-Around: 1. Dellinger (C) 32.9, 2. Blackburn (EN) 31, 3. Kropf (C) 28.78.
