KENDALLVILLE — The Knights of East Noble and the Leo Lions clashed Friday night in Kendallville in a key Northeast 8 Conference game.
East Noble entered the game ranked No. 13 in the Associated Press 4A poll, while Leo entered the game at No. 16. The Lions would emerge victorious in a low-scoring affair, 14-7.
Leo’s offensive attack was spearheaded by its senior running back Brett Fuller. Fuller finished Friday’s contest with two rushing touchdowns and 84 yards on 22 carries. Those two touchdowns being the only two times Leo would find paydirt all night.
The Knight offense struggled to find its footing. The typically high-flying offense led with a strong rushing attack from the two-headed monster of senior Tyson Reinbold and junior Dylan Krehl.
Passing offense came at a premium in the first two quarters.
The first quarter would pass in a rather uneventful fashion from an offensive perspective. Leo received the opening kick and promptly went three-and-out before punting away to the Knights.
East Noble’s first drive would pitter out with a turnover on downs, before Leo’s second drive led to a second Lion punt.
East Noble’s second drive would see the Knights begin to march down the field, but the scoring attempt would be cut short by an interception by Leo’s Kamden Zeisloft.
Two more punts would come in the first quarter, one from each team, before the Knights defense would force a fumble, and would take over at the turn of the quarter.
The second quarter would see more stout defense being played from both sides.
East Noble failed to capitalize on the fumble recovery, eventually being forced to punt. Leo would march down the field on the legs of Fuller. The drive would culminate in a hair-raising goal-line stand that saw East Noble force a turnover on downs at its 1 yard-line.
One drive and a Knight punt later, the Lions were back on offense. A 40-yard catch impressively made off an East Noble deflection by Leo’s senior wideout Kaden Hurst, would set the Lions up in the red zone.
Fuller would power into the end zone from three yards out to put the first points on the board going into the halftime break.
East Noble would give itself several fighting chances throughout the night, but couldn’t quite capitalize on the opportunities that arose.
A miscue on a wide open pass attempt would lead to a turnover on downs on East Noble’s opening second-half drive. Leo would take over from just inside of the Knights' territory. Several plays later, Fuller would scamper 30-yards to the end zone for his second touchdown of the day.
More turnovers on downs, and more punts would leave the Knights looking for any sort of answer. Krehl would catch fire down the stretch, leading a Knight march to the end zone. East Noble would finally find the painted grass after a five-yard pass from Zander Brazel to sophomore wideout Mason Treesh.
Leo would attempt to bury the dagger on its next drive. However, late-game heroics from Krehl would once again give the Knights a chance when he recorded a pass breakup on a key third down. The Lions would punt to the Knights with approximately three minutes left in the contest.
Krehl would carry the ball five times for 36 yards on the final Knights’ possession. Leo’s defense would stiffen up in the closing minute of the game. Brock Schott and Lucas Sheron would each record a sack on the final series.
Leo would close the game out with an interception by Zeisloft. A runback and kneel-down would end the game.
East Noble and Leo are now tied for third place in the NE8, each with a 3-2 overall record and a 2-1 conference record.
East Noble will travel to Norwell next Friday, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. The Lions will be back in Leo to defend home turf when they host Bellmont.
