ALBION — Last season Central Noble coach John Bodey knew his team could be good, and they were even better. This season, the Cougars return almost everyone and expect to right in the thick of things once again.
The Cougars finished 22-5 last season and were the champions of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament. They made it to the Class 2A Sectional title game before falling the rival Churubusco 54-49.
The top player returning for Central Noble is junior Connor Essegian, who averaged 24 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He’s already reached 1,080 points for his career.
“I think he’s a better athlete than he was. He still shoots it really well,” Bodey said. “He has a high basketball IQ, really competitive and I think he’s gotten stronger.”
Last season, Essegian shot 58 percent from inside the arc and 40 percent behind it.
His running mate Sawyer Yoder has also continued to get better, according to Bodey.
“Sawyer every year just continues to mature a little bit more. I think he’s a little bit more aggressive than what he has been in the past,” Bodey said. “We all know he’s a freak athlete.”
During the 2019-20 season, Yoder averaged 16 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He made 61 percent of his shots from two-point range and 37 percent from deep.
The duo of Essegian and Yoder was dangerous last season and projects to be even better this season, which should scare a lot teams in the area.
“It’s fun watching them, because Connor competes so hard and Sawyer’s natural athleticism. For me, it’s fun knowing I have to guys that put up 40 points a game,” Bodey said.
Also returning his Ryan Schroeder, who did a little bit of everything for Central Noble last season.
“He’s getting better athletically. He’s always been high IQ basketball player and just makes winning plays for us,” Bodey said. “I think his shot has improved, and because of his athleticism improving and a little more lift around the basket, I think he’s going to finish better around the basket this year too.”
Logan Gard will patrol the post once again for the Cougars.
“Logan is just going to get better as his confidence grows. He’s a perfectionist that gets down on himself too hard when things don’t go well. I have to remember that and be a little bit more encouraging with him,” Bodey said.
Central Noble will have plenty of options off the bench this season. Aidan Dreibelbis shoots it well and a really good cutter to the basket. Noah Christopher and Josh Ellet are also expected to be contributors.
Conner Lemmon, Noah Shepherd and Jackson Andrews are also in the mix to make an impact for the Cougars this season.
Bodey believes he has eight to 10 players he can go to this season and his message to them is simple, “You don’t play defense, you aren’t playing.”
“A lot more than last year. We got better as the year went on. Wawasee was our low point last year,” Bodey said. “We challenged them pretty hard after that game. By the time we got to the sectional, we were playing pretty good defense.”
With the amount of talent and depth the Cougars have, they should be a tough out for any team on their schedule.
“I like our team. I like what we have. This is the team I want to coach. Our kids know there is no easy ones,” Bodey said.
Bodey wasn’t willing to say this is the Cougars’ year, but he thinks they have a good a shot as any.
“I think we’re in that mix,” Bodey said. “’Busco still has three very good players. Westview is still going to be very well-coached. They’re going to have four or five kids that can play. There’s no easy one with those two. In our conference, I think Fremont can surprise people this year. I think they’re going to be a little bit improved and better than what they have been.”
The Cougars open the 2020-21 season at home against Canterbury.
