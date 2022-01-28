LIGONIER — The West Noble boys lost a heartbreaker to Fairfield 58-56 on Friday night.
The Chargers (7-6, 3-4 NECC) led by 32-21 at halftime and 52-46 with 2:29 left. The Falcons finished the game on a 12-4 run with most of their points coming from the free-throw line.
The loss was one that West Noble had in its grasp and stung to lose.
"A little bit. A little bit," West Noble coach Ethan Marsh said.
Fairfield's Caleb Wright, who led his team with 25 points, hit his fourth three-pointer of the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to three, 52-49, with two minutes left. A pair of free throws from Braedon Helms, who had 11 points, trimmed it to one.
Then, chaos ensued.
With 1:18 left, a loose ball underneath the West Noble basket was wrestled for by multiple players. A foul was called on the Chargers, then a technical foul was also charged on the home team, giving the Falcons four shots at the free-throw line.
"We lost our composure," Marsh said.
Both crowds made it so loud it was deafening in the Charger gym.
Wright hit both technical free throws, then Helms hit one of two to give the Falcons the 54-52 lead, their first since the first quarter.
"We just have to stay composed and play the way we play," Marsh said. "The thing is we had a really, really good week of practice. It's like we get out in the game and we see different things."
After Wright hit two more free tosses, West Noble's Zach Beers hit a baseline jumper to cut the lead to two with 17 seconds left.
But Helms hit two more free throws with 8.4 left to put the Falcons up four and secure the win.
West Noble was led in scoring by Austin Cripe, who had 25 points and 23 of those came in the first three periods. He was held to just two points in the final eight minutes.
The Chargers led 45-33 after three, and the Falcons switched to a trapping defense in the fourth quarter, which sped up West Noble.
"They did a really good job of speeding us up. They did a really good job of mixing it up different ways of defending Cripe, especially in the second half," Marsh said.
West Noble only hit four field goals in the fourth quarter and were outscored 25-11.
"You have to attack pressure. When they get us on our heels, for whatever reason, our guys aren't in an attacking mode. It's a balance. I thought initially we sped up and took too many quick shots. Then, we stopped attacking it and it was turnovers," Marsh said.
West Noble played well in the first half after a slow start. Fairfield was up 10-5 before Ayden Zavala hit a three and Cripe scored six straight to end the first quarter with a 14-10 lead.
Cripe kept rolling in the second quarter and scored or assisted on nearly all of West Noble's points in the period.
A putback from Wright put Fairfield behind by one midway through the second, then Cripe had a putback and a steal followed by a dunk to start a 11-2 run to end the half.
Zavala scored two of his nine points inside off an assist from Cripe, then Cripe converted a three-point play. Nevin Phares, who finished with 10 points, scored in transition to put the Chargers up 32-21 at the break.
For the Chargers moving forward, it's about being the same from game to game and from practice to the game.
"It's consistency. It's just being consistent. We couldn't find that," Marsh said.
West Noble will try to find it quickly as it hosts Homer (Mich.) tonight.
Fairfield girls 43, West Noble 26
In the girls contest, the Chargers (5-17, 1-9 NECC) battled for a quarter, then the Class 2A No. 6 Falcons (19-3, 9-1) held them scoreless in the second to turn a one-point lead into an 18-point advantage at the break.
Brea Garber led Fairfield with 16 points, and Kaylee Dillon had 11. Sara Gross had eight for the Chargers, and Alexia Mast had six.
Mast hit her first of two three-pointers to beat the buzzer at the end of the first quarter to cut the lead to one.
The Falcons outscored the Chargers 15-0 in the second quarter, and Garber had seven of those points.
Mast ended the drought with a three to open the third quarter, but Garber and Dillon continued to score at will. The duo scored all but one of their team's points in the third quarter, and Fairfield led 36-16 headed into the fourth quarter.
The Falcons led by as many as 25 points late in the fourth quarter.
The West Noble girls open Class 3A sectional at NorthWood versus Lakeland on Friday in the first semifinal.
