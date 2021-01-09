KENDALLVILLE — One shot won’t define East Noble’s season, but a three by Huntington’s Dominic Cardwell with 4.7 seconds left, gave the Knights a loss in their Northeast 8 Conference opener.
The Knights (5-5, 0-1 NE8) led 38-37 with 1:10 left after Braeden Ball hit a three. The Vikings (4-1. 1-0) ran down the clock and ran multiple plays to try and get Sam Thompson an open look. East Noble took away the first two looks, and then Cardwell rolled off a screen set by Zach Hubartt and drilled a three over the outstretched arm of Chris Hood.
The Knights had to go the full length of the court and got a corner three attempt by Keegan Foster at the buzzer, but he had to double clutch and left the shot short.
“We were not perfect (Saturday) by any stretch,” East Noble coach Ryan Eakins said. “Part of that is Huntington makes you play sloppy. That’s kind of what they do. They want to slop up the game, and they did a great job of that. I thought as imperfect as we were tonight, we made enough plays to win, and we played well enough to win.”
Cardwell was the Vikings’ fifth scoring option, according to Eakins, and he didn’t expect him to be the one leading his team in scoring with 15 points. Hubartt finished with 14 points, and Thompson had seven. Thompson and Will Hotchkiss were the two threats East Noble wanted to slow down and they finished with a combined seven points.
East Noble was led by Ball, who ended up with 17 points, and Hood tallied 12 points that were difficult to accumulate. The Vikings’ defense made it difficult for the Knights to get the ball to Hood in two ways.
“They had the guy guarding Chris playing really, really high on his top hip then they took one of their defenders off of one of our guys and sandwiched behind him,” Eakins said. “We able to accomplish a reversal seal a couple of times in the game, but they did a really good job of throughout the course of the game. The second thing is they were glued to two of our guards and made it really hard to reverse ball as quickly as we did Tuesday night (against Westview).”
The Knights had control of the game early on after Ball scored seven of the first nine points for his team. The Vikings only scored twice in the first quarter and Hubartt scored all six points, including converting a three-point play at 3:18 for his team’s first points.
Hood had a three-point play of his own to open the second quarter, then Huntington had a quick 9-2 run to tie the game 15-15 with 2:45 left in the first half.
Cardwell scored the last seven Viking points in the second quarter, and Ball scored the last four for East Noble. Huntington North had a 20-19 advantage at the half.
Hubartt pushed the lead to four early in the third quarter then Hood converted on another three-point play and added another bucket to take back the lead. Foster assisted on both baskets inside. Hunter Kline made a three to put East Noble up 27-23.
Then, the Knights struggled to generate points. After Kline’s three at the 2:35 mark in the third, East Noble didn’t score again until the 4:26 mark in the fourth quarter on a three by Avery Kline, which tied the game at 30-30.
Hood scored once more and Ball hit a three to make it a five-point lead with 3:05 left. Then, Thompson, who was quiet all night, scored seven straight to regain the lead.
Ball’s final three gave East Noble its last lead before Cardwell’s three gave Huntington North the victory.
Eakins expects majority of games in the NE8 to come down to the wire because of how much parity there is in the league.
“I knew this game was going to be a knock down, drag out fight type of game,” Eakins said. “I expect the conference to be tough. I think Leo is really, really good, and I think you’ve got a lot of teams right in the middle that I think can vie for second, third and fourth spot. I also know this, there’s a lot of teams capable of beating Leo as well. I would be very surprised if anyone could predict how the conference will shake out.”
