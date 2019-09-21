KENDALLVILLE — It was a mentally challenging day for the two area girls golfers that advanced to next week’s regional.
West Noble’s Hannah Godfrey shot a 74 for second place and Lakeland’s Madison Keil carded a 78 for fourth, and both had to overcome some hurdles at Saturday’s East Noble Sectional at Cobblestone.
Godfrey was coming an “extremely” disappointing performance at the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament at Heron Creek, where she finished in sixth with an 88.
“It feels good. I’ve had a pretty rough week, starting struggling with my game, so I was glad I was able to pull it together in time for (sectionals),” Godfrey said.
The senior Charger, who advanced to regionals for the fourth straight year, said she had the “shanks.”
“My mental also,” Godfrey said on what she was struggling with this past week. “It took a lot of encouragement from my friends, my dad (Jim) helping me, my coaches and teammates.”
Godfrey’s 74 was a personal best, and she was very pleased with her outing.
“I did well controlling my mental state. Not every shot was perfect, but my contact was good almost every shot,” Godfrey said. “If I didn’t have a good shot, I was able to recover.”
For Keil, she had to mentally overcome competing for two championships on Saturday. Keil, who also a member of the Lakeland girls soccer team, was scheduled to tee off at 10:38 a.m., then after her round, she traveled to LaGrange, where her team was competing in the NECC Tournament championship game. She was able to make it for the second half and played all 40 minutes of the period. The Lakers won the title 2-0 over Westview.
Then, Keil came back to Cobblestone to see where she and her team finished.
“My body is rough,” Keil said on how drained she was physically. “Mentally, I’m fine.”
She finished 6-over at the turn, and then scored a par on every hole on the back nine.
“I started out really rough. I was five-over after three holes, and then on the back nine I shot even par,” Keil said. “I was pretty proud of the way I came back.”
Northridge’s Braedyn O’Dell was the individual sectional champion with a 73 and led her team to a team title with a score of 340.
Concord finished second with 345, Columbia City followed in third at 355, Carroll came in fourth at 360 then Lakeland at 373.
Churubusco finished sixth with 383, East Noble scored 386 for seventh, followed by Fairfield (413), Prairie Heights (420), Goshen (421), West Noble (454), Westview (473) and Jimtown (537).
Lakeland’s Tatum Retterbush and Kylie Watkins both broke into double digits with 97 and 98, respectively. Molly Geiger led ‘Busco with 89, and Jasmine Freeman led the Knights with 88.
Next week's regional will be played at Noble Hawk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.