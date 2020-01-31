Prep Girls Basketball Chargers upset Fairfield; EN loses
LIGONIER — West Noble upset Fairfield in the final game 38-36 of the regular season for both Northeast Corner Conference teams Friday evening.
The Chargers (10-12, 4-6 NECC) rallied from a 15-8 deficit after one quarter by outscoring the Falcons 14-1 in the second quarter to take 22-16 halftime lead. West Noble led 30-24 after three quarters and hung on at the end.
Jazmyn Smith had 13 points, six rebounds and three steals to lead the Chargers. Lilly Mast had 11 points, four assists, four steals and three rebounds. Nichelle Phares grabbed six rebounds.
Freshman Brea Garber had 11 points, six rebounds and a block for Fairfield (14-9, 6-4). Kara Kitson had nine points and three assists. The Falcons only made 3-of-10 free throws.
West Noble won the junior varsity game 40-20. Sara Gross had 12 points, Maddie Yates scored nine and Olivia Yates had eight points for the Chargers.
In other area action Friday, East Noble lost to Norwell 66-33 in a Northeast 8 Conference game. Norwell (18-4, 6-1 NE8) tied for the NE8 regular season championship with Columbia City. EN ended the regular season 9-15, 4-3.
Warriors defeat Bethany Christian
WATERFORD MILLS — Westview picked up its fourth victory of the season with a 32-30 overtime win over Bethany Christian on Thursday.
Gloria Miller led the Warriors with a double-double of 14 points and 18 rebounds. Lucy Rensberger finished with six points, and Julie Miller added four.
The Westview reserves lost to the Bruins 31-30 and were led by Erika Miller’s eight points.
Prep Boys Basketball Chargers lose heartbreaker
LIGONIER — West Noble lost to Fairfield 50-49 in double overtime in a Northeast Corner Conference game Friday night.
The Chargers led 37-32 after three quarters, but could not hold onto the lead. Nolin Sharick led the Falcons (5-9, 4-2 NECC) with 15 points.
Josh Gross, Joel Mast and Austin Cripe had 12 points apiece for West Noble (5-9, 2-5). Braden Brewster added eight points.
The Chargers won the junior varsity game.
Prep Gymnastics Byler wins all-around for Lakers
LAGRANGE — Lakeland gymnast Emily Byler won the all-around in Thursday’s meet against Wawasee.
The Warriors won the meet with a score of 92.075-89.85.
Byler finished with a total of 31.85 to lead all gymnasts. She won three of the four events, including an 8.9 on the vault, 8.6 on the floor and 7.45 on the uneven bars.
Lakeland’s Natalie Huffman placed third in the all-around with her highest score of the night coming on the vault with an 8.35 for fourth place. She placed second on the bars and floor and third on the beam.
