LAGRANGE — The Prairie Heights girls fended off rival Lakeland numerous times in the second half and went on to win 52-40 on Friday night.
“That was a fun one. That was a lot of fun,” Panther coach Bill Morr said with what was left of his voice.
The Panthers (2-2, 2-1 NECC) were led in scoring by Trevyn Terry with 15 points, followed by Alex German at 12 and Alayna Boots at 10.
The Lakers (2-4, 0-1 NECC) had one in double figures, Peyton Hartsough with 15. Alivia Rasler and Faith Riehl each had eight.
Lakeland jumped out to an early 12-5 advantage after three from Rasler and another from Hartsough, then four straight from Kayla Poole.
“I think a lot of that had to do with the energy that we tried to bring. This was the biggest game we've played to this point,” Morr said. “Coming in, the girls knew they could do it, and they truly believed that. They were trying to overlook things. They were looking too far ahead instead of staying in the moment.”
Heights responded with a 7-0 run to end the quarter. Terry had a putback, then Caylee Bachelor and Boots hit back-to-back jumpers to tie it, 12-12.
Once the Panthers settled in and got back in the game, it was German who got things going offensively.
She hit a shot to put the Panthers ahead 16-15, then found Terry down low for a pair of baskets to increase the lead.
“I don't think she came out (of the game) at all tonight,” Morr said of German. “She hit a couple of big shots early to get us going. She was looking to attack the rim. One of the things that we talk about is that we have to attack. Not just pass to our post players. We have to attack and establish that.”
Hartsough hit a shot inside the arc to cut the lead down to two, but the Panthers got scores from Bachelor and Terry before the end of the half for a 26-20 advantage.
Boots hit an open corner three to start the third, then hit one from the opposite corner to push the lead to double digits, 32-22.
German went coast to coast for another lay-up and hit a triple from the top of the key to make it 37-24.
The Lakers kept plugging away and were finally able to get Riehl some open looks. Bachelor guarded Riehl all night and kept her in check.
“That was our game plan coming in. We were going to play man with no help on Faith. We put Caylee on her and that's what she does. Caylee is a heckuva defensive player and she showed it tonight that she could guard the best in the conference,” Morr said.
Riehl found an open lane to the rim for a score, then hit a pair of free throws, and a three from Pillar Canedo cut the deficit to five with 2:15 left in the third quarter.
But two more buckets from Terry put the Panthers up nine at the end of three.
The Panthers kept the Lakers off the scoreboard for large chunks of the fourth quarter.
“We are struggling to put the ball into the basket,” Lakeland coach Dale Gearheart said. “I don't know what our percentage was tonight. At Wawasee (a 59-44 loss on Tuesday), we shot 24 percent from the field. I would guess it's close to that. You can't win game if you can't put the ball in the basket.”
The Lakers shot 26% from the field on Friday.
Heights used the free-throw line to extend the lead back to 10 and put the game away.
