KENDALLVILLE — Homestead and Northridge’s softball teams made the weekend trip to East Noble last Saturday to play each other and the Knights in a round-robin format, with East Noble going 1-1 on the day.
The Knights (4-2 overall) lost to Homestead 16-4 in a five-inning game, before coming back later in the afternoon to win 17-11 over the Raiders.
“We had two really bad first innings,” Knights coach Jessica Hull said. “After that, we kind of cleaned it up, but just to see them bounce back against Northridge and not shutting down against them like we did last year, that was really nice to see.”
The day started with the Spartans facing off with the Knights, as it was proven early on that Homestead was the much better team.
Homestead (4-2 overall) scored six runs in the first inning, five runs in the second and one in the third to lead 12-0 before East Noble finally broke through with their first hits and runs for the game in the bottom of the third.
All four runs for the Knights were scored in the frame, that were later negated by four more runs, two each in the fourth and fifth, by the Spartans.
With two outs, the Knights got their first hit of the game, a single by Ellie Rouch, who scored on the next play following a double to center field by Bailea Bortner.
Bortner came around to score after Sadie Helmkamp singled to right field in her at-bat, after which Helmkamp advanced to second on the throw home.
Kylie Anderson capped off the run with a 2-run home run to left field to cut the deficit to 12-4, but that’s as close as the Knights got.
Smith was credited with the loss, giving up 11 runs (8 earned) on 10 hits, one strikeout and one walk in two innings. Neveah Crossley pitched three innings, giving up five runs (2 earned) on two hits and six walks.
Against Northridge (0-7 overall), the Knights had three homers amongst their 18 hits, one each from Bortner (3-for-5, 2B, HR, 3 runs, 4 RBIs, stolen base), Anderson (2-for-4, HR, 2B, 2 runs, 3 RBIs, 1 walk) and Hadleigh Eling (3-for-5, 2 runs, 2 RBIs).
For Eling, now a junior, it was her first career home run in high school.
“Hadleigh had a great day,” Hull said. “It was a lot of fun to see how her and everybody has started to contribute. The last couple of games, it’s been mostly the front end, but today and especially this game, the back end really helped, which is what we need to succeed.”
Both teams scored a combined 19 runs in the first two innings, with the game being tied at 6-6 before the Raiders took a 10-9 advantage after the second.
The bottom of the first saw a triple from Rouch (4-for-5, 3B, 2B, 2 runs, 1 RBI) and doubles from Anderson and Smith (3-for-3, 2B, 2 runs, RBI, 2 walks), with each hit in some way contributing to runs.
Helmkamp (1-for-5, 2 runs, 3 RBIs, walk) and Abby Alwine (1-for-5, 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBIs) each drove runs in during the second to trail 10-9 through two.
From the fourth inning onwards, East Noble outscored Northridge 8-1, taking advantage of three Raider errors for the game and several hits.
Kirsten Ritchie (1-for-3, run, RBI, walk) knocked in the go-ahead run for the Knights in the bottom of the fourth, singling to left field and scoring Hailey Stacy (1 run) in the process, followed by Rouch singling to right and scoring Eling in the next at-bat. East Noble took an 12-10 lead and never trailed again.
Alwine started the game in the circle, giving up 10 runs (9 earned) on seven hits, striking out two and walking six before Smith picked up the win in relief, going the final five and giving up one earned run on two hits while striking out five and walking two.
Overall, Hull said that the entire team has started to adapt into having a positive attitude and outlook.
“One thing we’ve been stressing is that if you get taken out or make a mistake, you should be the loudest one cheering in the dugout,” Hull said. “They’ve really started to buy into that and it’s really fun to see.
The Knights don’t play again until Friday night when they host Eastside.
