KENDALLVILLE — West Noble boys tennis opened sectional play with a 5-0 victory over Lakeland on Wednesday.
The Chargers face host East Noble today in one of two semifinals matches in Kendallville. Westview faces Central Noble on the opposite five courts on Thursday.
“I feel like we did well. I’m glad we played to night. It was nice to kind of get a feel for the experience here, play on the courts and get going in sectionals. I’m happy with how we did tonight,” West Noble coach Greg Riegsecker said.
The Chargers were challenged at only one position and it was at No. 2 singles. West Noble’s Nate Shaw defeated Dominic Lawrence 6-4 in the first set and trailed the Lakeland junior early in the second set. Shaw won consecutive games to win the second set 6-3.
At No. 1 singles, the Chargers’ Chris Miller won over Lakeland’s Wyatt Priestley 6-0, 6-2, and Luke Schermerhorn won 6-1, 6-0 over Colton Fleeman at No. 3 singles.
The West Noble No. 1 doubles team of Brayden Bohde and Nevin Phares won 6-0, 6-2 over Brayden Miles and Isaac Larimer, and the Chargers’ No. 2 doubles pair of J.J. Jacobs and Wes Shaw won 6-1, 6-0 over Tyler Yoder and Ethan Rasbaugh.
The Chargers faced the Knights earlier this season. East Noble won the match 3-2 while missing one of its No. 1 doubles players, Carver Miller. The Knights should have their full lineup today, but the match is still expected to be close.
“I think it will be a really tough match. It’s one of those matches that could go either way. We just have to be mentally tough and come out (today) and play as hard as we can and see what happens,” Riegsecker said.
West Noble 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1. Chris Miller (WN) def. Wyatt Priestley 6-0, 6-2. 2. Nate Shaw (WN) def. Dominic Lawrence 6-4, 6-3. 3. Luke Schermerhorn (WN) def. Colton Fleeman 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Brayden Bohde-Nevin Phares (WN) def. Brayden Miles-Isaac Larimer 6-0, 6-2. 2. Wes Shaw-J.J. Jacobs (WN) def. Tyler Yoder-Ethan Rasbaugh 6-1, 6-0.
