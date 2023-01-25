KENDALLVILLE — On her senior night, Bree Walmsley could not be stopped.
Against West Noble on Tuesday, she put together one of the best scoring performances in East Noble history, finishing with 25 points to tie for ninth in a single game and alongside 2016 graduate Paige Decamp.
That’s not all, though, as Walmsley also hit seven 3-pointers, one of which was a half-court buzzer beater, to sit alone second all-time in a single game. The record of eight is held by Jaymee Wappes, who set the record in the 1995-96 season.
Walmsley eclipsed her previous mark of six set back on Dec. 30, 2020, that was tied with then-teammate Avan Beiswanger and current teammate Bailea Bortner, who had six against the Chargers last season.
“Bree has always had that ability to get hot,” Knights coach Shawn Kimmel said. “She’s a volume shooter, and she has too much of a conscience a lot of times where she’ll miss three or four and we’ll always say the only way to get back to hitting them is you’ve got to shoot it again.
Kimmel continued, “We want Bree shooting the ball 20 times a game. She definitely stepped up for us tonight and was not going to back down … She was definitely special tonight.”
The Knights squeaked by the Chargers in a 49-47 victory to give themselves their second win in a week.
“First thing after the game, I went in there and told the girls, because they were a little bit down, ‘Girls, a win’s a win,’” Kimmel said. “They practiced all week, we practiced all week. Someone was going to win the game and it was us, whether it’s by one point or ten points.”
West Noble (3-18 overall) was spurred on by 23 points from senior Mackensy Mabie and 12 from junior Alexia Mast. But an injury suffered by Mabie with 1:56 left while trailing 44-40 hurt the Chargers down the stretch. Mabie had to be carried to the locker room following the game.
Walmsley opened the game’s scoring with a basket following an assist from fellow senior Kya Mosley (1 point), before West Noble’s Kayle Jordan (4 points) responded to tie the game.
After Mabie’s first basket gave the Chargers a lead and Walmsley’s first 3-pointer gave it back to the Knights, Mabie kickstarted an 8-0 run for West Noble that also saw scores from juniors JaLynn Baker (2 points) and Alayna DeLong (6 points) to push the lead to 12-5.
Coming out of a timeout following a run, Bortner (6 points) hit two 3-pointers for the Knights (5-16) to close the quarter.
The second quarter saw Walmsley hit three straight 3-pointers, one assisted by freshman Addison Deming (1 point) to put the Knights up 20-16. Mabie scored five straight for the Chargers following a quick timeout and East Noble took a 22-21 lead into the break.
The Knights built on their lead in the third, outscoring the Chargers 12-5 in a run that saw East Noble score seven straight, a three from Walmsley and baskets from Payton Quake and freshman Kate David (2 points).
Quake, a junior, finished with a double-double for the night, finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
“Payton has learned to move without the basketball,” Kimmel said. “She has learned to move around the basket to create passing lanes to take advantage of her teammates’ drives. She’s listed at 5-7, but she’s truly 5-6 playing in our center spot, and over the last 11 or 12 games, she’s averaged 10 points and seven to eight rebounds a game. So she’s really coming on strong here at the end of the season.”
The Chargers would tie the game at 34 with five seconds left after Mabie made another three and layup, then West Noble called a timeout and allowed East Noble to get the ball into Walmsley’s hands in time for the half-courter.
Despite the Chargers keeping the game within reach in the fourth, EN led the entire fourth quarter to hang on for the victory.
In the junior varsity game, the Knights won 40-6 after holding West Noble to two first half points. German foreign exchange student Lina Harbs, who was also recognized on senior night, led the team with eight points along with sophomore Ella Edwards. Freshman Macey Colin added six.
East Noble’s final game before sectional play is at home Friday against Norwell, while the Chargers will play at Fairfield.
