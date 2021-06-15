LAGRANGE — The Lakeland School Corporation held its spring sports awards program last Wednesday.
Student athletes were honored from the high school and the junior high.
At the high school, 25 student athletes received letter jackets: Laura Eicher, Breanna Lovelace, Quinnlin Raber, Madison Targgart, Jaqueline Garcia, Gonzalo Rubio, Morgan Newsome, Christine Gilmore, Jazzlyn Whited, Ethan Anderson, Jason McBride, Jake Guldin, Isaiah Weimer, Jeremiah Hart, John Wright, Katie Freeman, Jayden Marshall, Luci Cook, Grayden Millham, Cole Schiffli, Kendyl Arroyo, Wyatt Priestley, Mark Wells, Cole Frost and Abbie McNamara.
Thirty-eight student athletes were named scholar athletes for maintaining a least a 3.5 grade point average: Targgart, Gilmore, Arroyo, Eicher, McNamara, Elizabeth Jennings, Carly Rasbaugh, Raeghan Johnson, Keith Miller, Kendall Moore, Mason Douglas, Ezekiel Wachtman, Keylee Fleeman, Jazzlyn Whited, Megan Newsome, Morgan Newsome, Kasey Priestley, Keirstin Roose, Caden Hostetler, Ayden Marks, Monica Guzman, Lilly Schackow, Ben Keil, Jaden Moore, Zachery Chambless, Leo Munoz, Korbin Strayer, Emma Schiffli, Brooklynn Olinger, Brooke Retterbush, Luke Franke, Cassidi Parham, Paris Allen, Aiden Tuttle, Tyler Yoder and Eva Taylor.
Each team handed out individual awards.
From the Northeast Corner Conference regular season and tournament champion boys golf team, Keil, a regional qualifier, received the Low Average Award. Tommy Curtis received the Mental Attitude award. Seniors Franke and Carson Aldrich were the team’s Most Improved players.
From the softball program, Roose was the Most Valuable Player. The Indiana Miss Softball Finalist was recognized for all her program records. She set two of them this past season with her .667 batting average and her 18 home runs. She also holes the single season record in runs batted in with 44.
Roose holds the Lakeland softball career records in home runs with 31, extra-base hits with 68 and runs scored with 106.
The Laker Award went to Kasey Priestley. The Mental Attitude award went to Cassidi Parham. The Offense Award went to Kaitlyn Keck. The Defense awards went yo Jaden Moore in the infield and Lovelace in the outfield. The Most Improved players were Kendyl Arroyo in the outfield and McNamara in the infield.
In boys track and field, the Top Dog award went to Douglas and Dominic Lawrence was selected Rookie of the Year. Zedekiah Seibert was the Mental Attitude recipient. The Most Improved athletes were long jump sectional champion Owen Troyer in the field events and Evan Clark on the track.
In girls track and field, the Top Dog award went to Brooklynn Rettig. Taylor Brown was picked the Rookie of the Year. The Most Improved athletes were Emma Schiffli in the field events and Takya Wallace on the track.
Schiffli was acknowledged for setting a new girls pole vault record when she cleared the bar at 9 feet in the Marion Regional on May 25.
From the baseball team, the Offense MVP awards went to Brayden Bontrager, Colton Isaacs and Caedan Caballero. Defensive MVP honors went to Bontrager and Clinton Bowers. The Co-Rookies of the Year were Mark Wells and Jayden Marshall.
The Matthew Terry Memorial Award went to Ethan Anderson and Jason McBride. The True Laker Blue award went Bowers and Jensen Miller. The Brotherhood Award recipients were Blake Sturdivant and Bracey Shepherd.
The junior varsity baseball team’s co-MVPs were Wells and Cole Frost.
In girls tennis, the Leadership award went to Elizabeth Jennings and the Laker Award went to Lilly Schackow. Rasbaugh was the Rookie of the Year, and Olinger was the Most Improved player. The Most Improved JV player was Lydia Trost.
From the junior high, the track and field teams and the co-ed golf team were recognized.
From the golf team, Kyle Hartsough was the MVP, Seth Halsey was the Most Improved player, and Kabella Watkins received the Most Dedicated/Hardest Worker award.
From the girls track and field team, Abriana Satterfield was the running events’ Most Valuable Athlete. Arlene Thompson and Cara Schackow shared the Most Valuable Field Event Athlete honor. Caitlyn Maguire was the Rookie of the Year, and Alayna Rasler was the Most Improved athlete.
From boys track and field, the MVPs were Luke Yoder from the running events and Nick Huppenthal from the field events. Memphis Martin was chosen as the Rookie of the Year.
