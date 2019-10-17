EMMA — “A lot of us knew that if we were going to do it, it had to be this year.”
Westview senior Kurtis Davis knows that he and his fellow classmate Justin Schwartz have limited time left with their Warrior tennis teammates. One more guaranteed opportunity will be a special one in the quarterfinals of the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals against Columbus North at Carmel High School at noon on Friday.
“I’d say it’s just a great opportunity for us to be able to do this,” Schwartz said. “To go down to state, and this being a first-time thing for a Westview tennis team, just makes it more exciting. We’re blessed to have made it this far.”
Coming into the 2019 season, the Warriors knew they had a lot of strengths, including depth. That prompted this Westview team to set high expectations for this season, but maybe not as high as the state finals. Davis said the goal was semi-state, because that’s where the team that beat them in last year’s regional ended up.
Westview lost 3-2 to Concord in the first round of the regional last season. The Minutemen went on to win the regional and advance to semi-state. Davis said the team knew Concord would graduate a lot of talented players and that this season would be its chance to do something special. In fact, the Warriors never had to face the Minutemen in the regional. They beat Northridge, then NorthWood in the regional final before beating Marion at the Homestead Semi-state last Saturday.
But now that they have surpassed that goal of semi-state, it was time to create a new one.
Schwartz said the team made remarks before the season of how well they could do this season, but they never discussed it before matches when it could hinder their focus.
“Going into each big match, we’ve tried to keep a level head and not get ahead of ourselves,” Schwartz said. “We play one match at a time, and so far I think it’s paid off.”
Coach Tyler Miller said he’s never put it into his player’s heads that they would make it this far. He has seen a more focused group in the postseason, which is something that may have been lacking during the regular season.
“I think they know that once the competition is up, the focus is too,” Miller said. “The guys know that they are going to be playing against some teams and some players where they have to be mentally focused throughout the match. We have to bring our A game and we can’t afford several lapses and unforced errors and expect ourselves to dig out of it.”
Miller doesn’t expect any of his players to be intimidated playing in the state finals.
“We’ve always felt like we’re a good team with a solid group of kids, because we’ve been playing together for awhile,” Davis said. “We feel like this is a chance to get on other school’s radar and prove ourselves. We’ve never really had an opportunity where we get to go and play bigger schools like Carmel and Columbus North.”
Davis said that playing those bigger schools should help the boys tennis program improve and be better for the future. Coach Miller hopes that’s true.
“It brings us into the limelight a little more, a little bit more attention to us,” Miller said. “Hopefully, it’s a way that some younger kids might want to be involved in the program. We have a lot of successful programs at the school and at a smaller school like this I think we’re all wanting athletes.”
Westview is on the side of the bracket with all of the other unbeaten teams in the state. The Warriors bring in a 25-0 record to their match against Columbus North, which is 22-0. The winner faces the victor of Carmel-Evansville Reitz dual in the semifinals Saturday morning. Both are 21-0.
The Bulldogs have five seniors in the lineup who were a part of last year’s team that made the state quarterfinals.
Davis said the key to success this weekend will be to not try and do too much.
“I think the key will be to stay focused and keep playing our style of tennis, because it’s definitely a much bigger stage and better competition than we’re used to. Not everything is going to go our way,” Davis said. “We’re going to have times where we’re going to be struggling or the opponents we’re going to be playing are going to have better shots than we have.
“But a lot of issues that come with playing better opponents is trying to hit better than you’re capable of. I think if we stay within our own abilities and lay everything out on the court, that’ll put us in a position where we’ll have an opportunity to win.”
Probable Lineups
Columbus North (22-0) vs. Westview (25-0)
Singles: 1. Nathan Lin, So. (21-1) vs. Kurtis Davis, Sr. (23-4). 2. Bhavey Jain, Sr. (19-3) vs. Justin Schwartz, Sr. (23-5). 3. Adam Saad, Sr. (21-1) vs. Isaiah Hostetler, Fr. (26-2).
Doubles: 1. Matthew Liu, So. and Joey Zhao, Sr. (20-3, 20-2) vs. Tim Brandenberger, Jr. and Elijah Hostetler, So. (21-5). 2. Eamon Ma, Sr. and William King, Sr. (17-4, 15-3) vs. Brady Hostetler, Jr. and Will Clark, Jr. (26-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.