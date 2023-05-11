LIGONIER — The West Noble High School athletic department announced the hiring of longtime Argos assistant coach Elmer Roque as the next West Noble High School boys soccer coach on Wednesday.
Roque replaces Abel Zamarripa, who led the Chargers to a 51-25-2 record over four seasons, two Class 2A sectional championship, a 2A regional runner-up finish in 2021, two Northeast Corner Conference regular season championships and two NECC Tournament titles.
Zamarripa became the new head coach at Mishawaka’s International Soccer Academy of America, the first in-person high school in the country targeted toward soccer players, in early December.
Roque, a 2012 Argos High School graduate, brings championship experience to West Noble. He was part of an Argos coaching staff that won six sectional championships, three regional titles, two semi-state titles, a state runner-up finish and a state championship in 2019.
Roque is known for his tactical expertise and for his love for soccer.
Roque is excited to work with the West Noble community and the soccer alumni to help continue the tradition of excellence in place at West Noble.
“I’m beyond excited to be part of this program!” Roque wrote in a tweet @ElmerRoque10. “Forever grateful to those that have supported me all this time and ready for this next challenge!”
Roque is looking forward to meeting players in the Charger program next week. He plans on holding callout meetings at West Noble High School and West Noble Middle School.
