Girls Golf Knights 2nd in NE8 conference home match
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble was second to Leo, 181-199, in a three-team Northeast 8 Conference match Thursday at Noble Hawk Golf Links. New Haven was third with 242.
Carly Turner had a 47 and Shay Swager shot 49 to lead the Knights. EN also had 51 from Kayla Desper, 52 from Jasmine Freeman and 57 from Gracie Schoof.
Leo was led by medalist Anna Manson with 42 and a Isabelle Baldwin’s 43.
Boys Soccer East Noble defeats Central Noble
ALBION — The Knights beat the Cougars 4-1 on Thursday.
Christian Sanchez finished with the hat trick for East Noble, and Junior Pita added another.
Austin Kugler scored the lone goal for Central Noble, and Aiden Dreiblebis had 22 saves in goal.
“Trailing East Noble 1-2 with just a few minutes left in the match, we had our chance in the box for the equalizer. We had a corner kick, delivered the ball, and then two of our players were knocked down in the penalty area in that same play. The call could have gone either way, but unfortunately neither got whistled,” Central Noble coach Joe Imhof said. “EN then countered and scored right away, and scored another one minute later. Both teams played well.”
West Noble blanks Lakeland in NECC play
LAGRANGE — West Noble downed Lakeland 11-0 on Thursday.
Henry Torres led the way for the Chargers with three goals and two assists. Eric Galarza and Nestor Gutierrez each had two scores and an assists.
Ricardo Flore also scored two goals and a pair of assist, Manuel Salazar and Agustin Gutierrez each put one in goal.
Federico Musso had two saves in net.
Heights falls to Jimmies
ELKHART — Prairie Heights lost to Jimtown 5-2 on Thursday.
Alex Munoz scored both Panther goals. His second goal came with 24 seconds left before halftime to bring Prairie Heights within a goal at 3-2.
Prairie Heights was able to supply some pressure in the second half, but was unable to score.
Conner Keeslar made four saves in goal for the Panthers.
Girls Soccer Lakers lose at Memorial
ELKHART — Lakeland lost to Elkhart Memorial 4-2 in a non-conference match on Thursday.
The Crimson Chargers led 1-0 at halftime.
Keirstin Roose had a goal and an assist for the Lakers. Hailey Alleshouse had a goal, and Brooklynn Olinger added an assist.
Boys Tennis PH tops Churubusco
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights defeated Churubusco 4-1 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Thursday. The Panthers are 4-5, 3-1 in the NECC.
Heights lost at Bethany Christian 4-1 on Tuesday. Logan Nott got the lone point for the Panthers, rallying to defeat Josh Cartwright at No. 3 singles, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Prairie Heights 4, Churubusco 1
Singles: 1. Leyton Byler (PH) def. Luke Wilson 6-3, 6-1. 2. Mike Perkins (PH) def. Brett Barkley 6-4, 1-6, 6-3. 3. Logan Nott (PH) def. Brady Crick 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Gavin Haberstock-Tyler Miller (CH) def. Logan Hamilton-Chase Bachelor 4-6, 7-6, 7-2. 2. Isaiah Malone-Brayton Ambler (PH) def. G. Wymer-M. Young 7-5, 6-3.
Volleyball
Warriors outlast Lakeland Lakers
LAGRANGE — Westview won a back-and-forth Northeast Corner Conference match against Lakeland Thursday. The scores were 25-19, 18-25, 26-24, 24-26, 15-11.
Payton May led the Warriors (5-6, 2-1 NECC) with 20 kills, 12 digs and seven aces. Hallie Mast had 19 assists and 13 digs, and Gloria Miller pitched in 18 kills. Kate Welsh had 16 assists and Bri Caldwell had five aces.
The Lakers won the junior varsity match 25-19, 25-8. Ella Clark had three aces and put all seven serves in play for Westview. Hannah Martin had three digs.
The Warriors host East Noble today.
In other action on Thursday, East Noble was swept at Northridge and Prairie Heights fell in five sets at Bethany Christian. The Bruins won 25-22, 26-24, 24-26, 22-25, 15-10.
Churubusco sweeps Eastside Blazers
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco swept Eastside 25-12, 25-9, 25-21 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday.
Madi Gaff had 12 digs and 12 kills for the Eagles (4-3, 1-1 NECC). Mallory Sphar had 30 assists and seven digs. Melanie Geiger had 18 digs and three aces. Hannah Boersma had eight kills and four aces.
Middle School Cross County West Noble girls team defeats 3 opponents
SOUTH WHITLEY — West Noble Middle School’s girls cross country team defeated Whitko, Wawasee and Bethany Christian Thursday.
Charger Trinity Parson was the race winner in 12 minutes, 59 seconds.
The top five finishers were all West Noble runners. Lanie Martin was second, followed by Rachel Klages, Roby Clark and Ava Bish in fifth place.
In the boys’ meet, West Noble was 2-1. It beat Whitko and Bethany Christian, but lost to Wawasee.
Evan Rodriguez had a third-place finish to lead the Chargers, reaching the tape in 12:01. Giovanni Maynard was ninth in 13:27 and Micah Lowe was 10th in 13:36.
Middle School Volleyball Cougar eighth graders win over Eastside
ALBION — Central Noble’s eighth grade volleyball team rallied to beat Eastside 21-25, 25-21, 15-6 Thursday.
Lydia Replogle had seven good hits, eight good serves, three blocks and two aces for the Cougars. Kyleigh Egolf had 13 assists, and Chrissy Slone had eight good serves and five aces. Ali Kimmel and Ella Zolman each had six good hits.
