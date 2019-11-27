KENDALLVILLE — East Noble will play Evansville Memorial in the IHSAA Football Class 4A State Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Before the Knights (14-0) and Tigers (12-1) take the field, here’s some odds and ends to know for the matchup.
One of five unbeatens
East Noble is one of five undefeated teams left in the state. It’s the only one in Class 4A, as Evansville Memorial has one loss.
All of the other unbeaten teams will play in their respective state championships on Friday. In the Class 5A state championship, both Valparaiso and New Palestine are 13-0. Heritage Hills, at 14-0, is the only unbeaten in Class 3A, and in 1A, Indianapolis Lutheran will bring in a 13-0 record against Lafayette Central Catholic.
The Knights finished with one loss in 2000 and 2003.
Coaching matchup
Memorial coach John Hurley will be seeking his 100th career win on Saturday. He is in his 12th season at the helm of the Tigers and is currently 99-55. East Noble coach Luke Amstutz is also in his 12th year as a head coach, including his eighth at East Noble. Amstutz is 70-20 with the Knights and 96-35 overall.
Hurley has led Evansville Memorial to one state title, which came in Class 3A in 2017. Saturday will be the fifth state championship appearance for Hurley and the Tigers, the first in Class 4A.
It will be the first state championship appearance for Amstutz.
Dressed for success
When East Noble takes the field on Saturday, it will be wearing white jerseys. The Knights are the away team after a coin flip between the head coaches was done at the state coaches meeting on Monday.
When the Knights won the state championship in 2000, they were the home team and wore blue jerseys. In the runner-up year of 2003, they wore white jerseys.
However, the odds might be in the Knights’ favor. Four of the six state champions last season were the away team.
Healthy Knights
Sometimes the best ability for a team is availability. The Knights will be a full strength on Saturday.
Being a physical sport, such that football is, it’s incredible East Noble has been relatively healthy all season long with no major injuries to key positions, which has been a surprise for coach Amstutz.
“We’ve stayed healthy and every game we finish the game and Dr. (Phil) Corbin or Dr. (Dave) Conner walks over and says, ‘Hey, we’re all good.’ And it’s like, ‘Really?’ Amstutz said. “I’ve been a part of a lot of teams, and this is by far and away the best we’ve ever had in that respect. So that’s been a huge key.”
